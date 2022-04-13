It’s another grand opening for Grand Coffee.

That’s right: The popular, tiny coffee spot at 2663 Mission St. will open a neighborhood cafe and yes, you can sit down there. The cafe opens at 2544 Mission St. between 21st and 22nd streets, a block north from the original.

The news was announced via an Instagram post showing owner Nabeel Silmi and longtime employee Kimberly Kim holding stacks of glasses and coffee cups in front of some building supplies. The post shared that Grand Coffee’s cafe will have the same coffee menu, with a little something extra: New signature drinks, and outdoor seating at its new location. The old location will remain as is.

Come prepared for “the same community-and-neighbor-driven atmosphere you’ve loved from the original location,” the post said, “signed” by Silmi, Kim, and veteran staffer Adrian Lopez.

The cafe on the west side of Mission Street near the New Mission Theater opens up at a two-story building that has one commercial unit and was purchased in 2017, city documents show. Its new neighbors will be the Alamo Drafthouse and Foreign Cinema.

That means both Mission locations will be next to theater spaces; Silmi launched the original in the historic Grand Theater in 2010, right after the recession. It has since expanded into a roastery that sells its beans at the store, other shops and online, and runs with assistance of Kim and Lopez.

When Covid-19 pandemic stripped Grand Coffee down to a take-out window, several mornings a week the cafe’s line of caffeine-deprived customers was long and often spilled out in front of the neighboring Lucky Pork Market grocery store. Perhaps the new cafe can help carry the load.



This story is developing and may be updated.

One-time $60 $120 $300 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $25 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $300 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now