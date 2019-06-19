After spending years in the restaurant industry, Nabeel Silmi wanted to have his own business. He found an opportunity to do so during the Great Recession. And, almost 10 years later, Grand Coffee at 2663 Mission is more than just a neighborhood favorite.
Nabeel is the best. His espresso is the best. His pastries are the best. I remember when he opened and I stopped going to Ritual and life improved. Go visit him and get the best cappuccino in the Mission!