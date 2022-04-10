This story was updated 5:40 a.m., April 10

Shortly after 2 a.m. this morning, the final major mapping session of the redistricting task force went completely off the rails, with members Jeremy Lee, J. Michelle Pierce, Chema Hernández Gil, and Raynell Cooper walking out of the proceedings in protest.

Their walk-out came after member Ditka Reiner returned from a break and asked to reverse her prior vote to move Potrero Hill into District 9 and Portola into District 10 – only half an hour after rejecting exactly that motion.

Reiner said that voting against the motion was “one of the hardest things I have ever done.” Task force chair Arnold Townsend then immediately called a recess for members to move their cars for street cleaning. When they returned, Reiner asked to rescind her earlier vote, saying she had been confused about the map they had been voting on.

Her four colleagues then walked out of the meeting. They were joined by several members of the public, who had been observing the late-night meeting in person.

After a lengthy recess in which the video feed of the meeting was curtailed, the remaining five commissioners voted to approve a new set of district lines in no small part crafted during this late-night, last-minute meeting. A version of that map was earlier today referred to, disparagingly, as a “class warfare map.” The map was approved with the four members who left still absent.

A screenshot of the final map approved tonight. From now until the April 15 deadline, only minor edits are allowed.

This meeting was the task force’s final session to get a redistricting map approved, with only minor edits to the map allowed between its approval this morning and the ultimate deadline on April 15.

Raynell Cooper said that he left the meeting not because of the content of the vote, but because of the circumstances of its process.

“The decorum of that process came totally out of left field,” Cooper told Mission Local. “We have gone back and forth on votes for reasons I don’t understand,” he said.

The redistricting task force has been dogged by allegations of political influence and bias that have grown in the past week.

“There were irregularities in the voting and the motions that we were going through that made me uncomfortable,” Cooper continued. “Changes were made where the sources of those changes were unclear.”

“This isn’t the process I signed up for, and it only became clearly apparent to me tonight.”

Cooper later phoned in to public comment, saying “I had been duped this whole time.” He said that he still intended to serve on the task force as that was what he was appointed to do, but said the next few days would be “difficult.”

The walkout of commissioners. Video from Jupiter Peraza.

Only yesterday, members Reiner, Cooper, and Chasel Lee were brought in front of the Elections Commission after the ACLU and the League of Women Voters expressed concerns over task force processes and their alleged disregard of marginalized voices. Supervisors Dean Preston and Hillary Ronen have both accused the task force of creating gerrymandered districts favoring moderate and more well-off voters.

On Friday, the Elections Commission declined to unseat any of its three appointees and affirmed the independence of the task force.

At the redistricting meeting, Pierce strongly criticized the map Reiner flipped her vote to approve, calling it “ethnic suicide” before walking out on the meeting. Hernández Gil had previously called an iteration of the map they were working on a “class warfare map” and suggested that it disregarded the voices of several marginalized groups.

Some of the details of the map – such as moving Potrero Hill to District 9 – were only floated tonight and had not received public comment. Nonetheless, the map has now been approved. The original motion suggesting these changes to map had been put forward by Matthew Castillon, and included broad changes to the map, notably moving Potrero Hill into District 6 and moving Portola into District 10.

“I have no words,” said Chasel Lee, who stayed in the meeting. “I think we deserve the public’s anger. We have completely lost the public’s trust.”

“We have been facing a public perception problem for months,” responded member Lily Ho. “We never had a chance at earning the public’s trust.”

“What happened just now is indicative of external interests impacting the redistricting process,” said Jupiter Peraza, director of social justice initiatives at the transgender district, immediately after the walkout. “These are exactly the concerns community members have been expressing here and to the Elections Commission.”

“It’s just so blatant, I’m honestly speechless,” said Raquel Redondiez, director of SOMA Pilipinas. “They are meant to serve the public interest, not political interests.”

Geoffrea Morris of the INVEST BLACK coalition said that the task force “passed the most racist, classist, anti-LGBT map ever in San Francisco history. They literally gutted the Black representation of District 10.”

“It wasn’t about Black people,” said Morris. “It was about power in the city.”

The meeting started at 10 a.m. Saturday and had been going 16 hours when the walk-out occurred. As of the time of publication, public comment is ongoing.

We will be adding to this story as it develops.