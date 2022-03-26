

This chart shows the number of apartments of any configuration that are available in the Mission. I queried Craigslist daily for a year. I recorded the number of apartments listed for rent. I didn’t try to correct for double listings or apartments which had been rented but not removed from the list. I was simply interested in general trends. There was a steady decline in availability from the beginning of 2021 until August of the same year. Availability seemed to level off until recently. From February 2022 until now the trend has been almost straight up.



What do you think is going on? Why has the availability of apartments in the Mission changed? The fun of this discussion is that there seems to be no cause for this dramatic change. I welcome your ideas. Please post your conjecture in the comments section. I encourage conspiracy theory, science fiction, and complete lunacy In three days I’ll post my musing. Have some fun. Launch a few outlandish ideas. We all need a little levity in these times.

But please keep comments to a couple of paragraphs.