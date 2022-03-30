A state assembly bill will exempt tenants from eviction if they applied for, but have not yet received, state rent relief.

A State Senate Judiciary committee voted 8 to 1 to pass AB2179 and a vote on the senate floor is expected by Thursday. If this bill passes, those who applied for rent relief before March 31 will be able to stay in their homes until at least July 1.

This will protect the thousands of tenants who are waiting for the state to send rent relief checks or review applications before statewide protections end on April 1. But it fails to protect those who have not yet applied, which advocates say may include tenants with less access, such as monolingual residents and those with disabilities. The state bill also prohibits multiple localities from implementing their own eviction protections if they were not in place before Aug. 19, 2020 — meaning it would kill San Francisco’s current moratorium extension.

State Sen. Scott Wiener was the sole ‘no’ vote on Tuesday. “I’m confident [people] are eligible for rent relief and have not applied for whatever reason,” Wiener said. “If your city wants to protect you, they can’t.”

While other senators seemed to agree, they felt ultimately it was important to preserve a safeguard to hundreds of thousands of Californians who had applied and await review, especially as state protections expire Friday. The legislators blamed the state’s faulty and slow distribution process for holding up tenants who still owe Covid-19 rent.

“It would be cruel, it would be wasteful and even unfair to subject Californians to eviction or the loss of rental income,” the author of the bill Assemblymember Timothy Grayson said on Tuesday. “Now, when they have done everything that has been asked of them, and distribution of their emergency rental assistance is imminent.”

Sen. Lena Gonzalez said that while, like Wiener, she was “pained” that Los Angeles County would be unable to provide eviction protections to its low-income residents who hadn’t applied, “I would rather do something, than not anything.”

This would be the another state-backed extension of eviction protections, causing frustration among groups like the California Rental Housing Association and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles. Missed rent payments burden landlords who may use those to pay mortgages or other finances, said Kate Bell, representing both groups on Tuesday.

“Residents have already had a year to apply, and [the state] has had many months to process applications,” Bell said.

Tenants advocacy group Tenants Together released a letter ahead of Tuesday’s vote, calling the bill “unworkable unless significantly amended.” It continued, “We are staring down the barrel of another homelessness crisis in California.”

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston retweeted the letter and accused Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Toni Atkins and Assemblymember Anthony Rendon for writing “bad legislation with the landlord lobby behind closed doors.”

The bill cleared both the assembly and the senate, but now is being rereferred to the Senate Appropriations Committee. Before the statewide eviction expires at midnight on Thursday it’s expected to land on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, which he is likely to sign into law.

