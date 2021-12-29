Medical student and volunteer Yohana Keleta swabs Mission resident Anna Zhong for COVID-19 during UCSF's mass testing study at Garfield Square. A comprehensive study of the virus's spread held by UC San Francisco researchers in partnership with San Francisco Department of Public Health and Zuckerberg General, mass testing is provided free of charge for the 5700 residents in a one mile square radius of the Mission district. SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 25, 2020 (Mike Kai Chen/Freelance)

If you must go out to ring in the new year, it’s best to do it safely. So we’ve rounded up the places to get tested for Covid-19 before then. 

Testing sites:

The San Francisco Department of Public Health has been tweeting same-day testing sites, primarily based in the Southeast sector. Check out its account here.  

Now through Friday, Dec. 31:

  • Alemany Farmers Market 
    • 100 Alemany Blvd. 
    • Appointments during regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., are booked, but you can drop in after 11 a.m. Drop-ins are welcome anytime on Friday, but the site closes at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. 

Thursday, Dec. 30:

  • Latino Task Force Hub 
    • 701 Alabama St. 
    • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
    • Drop-ins welcome. No insurance required. 

Now through Saturday, Jan. 1:

  • Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital 
    • 1001 Potrero Ave. 
    • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Uninsured residents, or SF Health Network patients only. Appointments are going fast, so call 415-682-1740 to reserve your spot. 

Pharmacies: 

Now through Friday, Dec. 31 

  • Mission Wellness Pharmacy
    • 2424 Mission St.
    • Rapid PCR and antigen tests with same-day results. 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. 
    • Costs $225. Visit here to make an appointment. 

Outside of the Mission: 

Wednesday, Dec. 29:

  • Kapwa Gardens (SoMa)
    • 967 Mission St
    • 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
    • Available to all SF residents and workers for drop-ins.

Thursday, Dec. 30:

  • Latino Task Force (Excelsior site)
    • 20 Norton St. 
    • 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 
  • Bayview Opera House 
    • 4705 3rd St.
    • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
    • Available to anyone for drop-ins.

Now through Dec. 31:

  • SoMa Department of Public Health site 
    • 600 7th St. 
    • By appointment only, with results in 1-3 days. Make an appointment here. On Dec. 31, the site will close early at 1 p.m. No insurance required. 
  • Southeast Health Center (Bayview)
    • 2401 Keith St.
    • For hours, click here. On Dec. 31, the site will close early at 1 p.m.
    • Available to anyone for drop-ins. Staff speaks English, Spanish, Cantonese, and Mandarin. 

In the new year: 

So, the party is over and you’re headed back to work and shared apartments. Let’s make sure you don’t pass anything along.

Testing Sites:

Jan. 2, 3, 4:

  • Unidos en Salud  
    • 24th and Capp streets 
    • 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
    • After Jan. 2, this site will be open Fridays through Tuesdays. Appointments and drop-ins available.

