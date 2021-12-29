If you must go out to ring in the new year, it’s best to do it safely. So we’ve rounded up the places to get tested for Covid-19 before then.

Testing sites:

The San Francisco Department of Public Health has been tweeting same-day testing sites, primarily based in the Southeast sector. Check out its account here.

Now through Friday, Dec. 31:

Alemany Farmers Market 100 Alemany Blvd. Appointments during regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., are booked, but you can drop in after 11 a.m. Drop-ins are welcome anytime on Friday, but the site closes at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31.



Thursday, Dec. 30:

Latino Task Force Hub 701 Alabama St. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drop-ins welcome. No insurance required.



Now through Saturday, Jan. 1:

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital 1001 Potrero Ave. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uninsured residents, or SF Health Network patients only. Appointments are going fast, so call 415-682-1740 to reserve your spot.



Pharmacies:

Now through Friday, Dec. 31

Mission Wellness Pharmacy 2424 Mission St. Rapid PCR and antigen tests with same-day results. 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Costs $225 . Visit here to make an appointment.



Outside of the Mission:

Wednesday, Dec. 29:

Kapwa Gardens (SoMa) 967 Mission St 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Available to all SF residents and workers for drop-ins.



Thursday, Dec. 30:

Latino Task Force (Excelsior site) 20 Norton St. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Bayview Opera House 4705 3rd St. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available to anyone for drop-ins.



Now through Dec. 31:

SoMa Department of Public Health site 600 7th St. By appointment only, with results in 1-3 days. Make an appointment here. On Dec. 31, the site will close early at 1 p.m. No insurance required.



Southeast Health Center (Bayview) 2401 Keith St. For hours, click here. On Dec. 31, the site will close early at 1 p.m. Available to anyone for drop-ins. Staff speaks English, Spanish, Cantonese, and Mandarin.



In the new year:

So, the party is over and you’re headed back to work and shared apartments. Let’s make sure you don’t pass anything along.

Testing Sites:

Jan. 2, 3, 4:

Unidos en Salud 24th and Capp streets 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. After Jan. 2, this site will be open Fridays through Tuesdays. Appointments and drop-ins available.

