If you must go out to ring in the new year, it’s best to do it safely. So we’ve rounded up the places to get tested for Covid-19 before then.
Testing sites:
The San Francisco Department of Public Health has been tweeting same-day testing sites, primarily based in the Southeast sector. Check out its account here.
Now through Friday, Dec. 31:
- Alemany Farmers Market
- 100 Alemany Blvd.
- Appointments during regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., are booked, but you can drop in after 11 a.m. Drop-ins are welcome anytime on Friday, but the site closes at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Thursday, Dec. 30:
- Latino Task Force Hub
- 701 Alabama St.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Drop-ins welcome. No insurance required.
Now through Saturday, Jan. 1:
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital
- 1001 Potrero Ave.
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Uninsured residents, or SF Health Network patients only. Appointments are going fast, so call 415-682-1740 to reserve your spot.
Pharmacies:
Now through Friday, Dec. 31
- Mission Wellness Pharmacy
- 2424 Mission St.
- Rapid PCR and antigen tests with same-day results. 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Costs $225. Visit here to make an appointment.
Outside of the Mission:
Wednesday, Dec. 29:
- Kapwa Gardens (SoMa)
- 967 Mission St
- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Available to all SF residents and workers for drop-ins.
Thursday, Dec. 30:
- Latino Task Force (Excelsior site)
- 20 Norton St.
- 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Bayview Opera House
- 4705 3rd St.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Available to anyone for drop-ins.
Now through Dec. 31:
- SoMa Department of Public Health site
- 600 7th St.
- By appointment only, with results in 1-3 days. Make an appointment here. On Dec. 31, the site will close early at 1 p.m. No insurance required.
- Southeast Health Center (Bayview)
- 2401 Keith St.
- For hours, click here. On Dec. 31, the site will close early at 1 p.m.
- Available to anyone for drop-ins. Staff speaks English, Spanish, Cantonese, and Mandarin.
In the new year:
So, the party is over and you’re headed back to work and shared apartments. Let’s make sure you don’t pass anything along.
Testing Sites:
Jan. 2, 3, 4:
- Unidos en Salud
- 24th and Capp streets
- 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- After Jan. 2, this site will be open Fridays through Tuesdays. Appointments and drop-ins available.