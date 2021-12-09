With less than two weeks before Christmas, Christmas markets and holiday fairs are in full swing this weekend.

Open studios at 1890 Bryant St.

Image courtesy of 1890 Bryant Street Studios.

Studios will be open on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Mission “Shop Local” raffle event

Image courtesy of Mission Lotería.

MEDA’s Mission Lotería event at 2301 Mission Street at the corner of 19th will take place on Saturday in its ground floor Plaza Adelante.

Listen to Mariachi La Nueva Generación, enjoy the warm Café de Olla, and support small businesses while winning big. Bring your Mission Lotería game board (or grab a new one at this event) and collect the sticker icons from participating merchants nearby. Redeem your winning entries for raffle tickets and win awesome prizes!

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. this Saturday. More info, here.

Winter musical discovery

Photo courtesy of Community Music Center.

Community Music Center’s winter quarter registration is now open! Classes start January 3. Course catalog and registration, here.

Bernal Heights Holiday Stroll

Image courtesy of Bernal Business Alliance.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 9 on Cortland Avenue.More information, here.

Bernal Heights New Art Show & Holiday Party

Image courtesy of Secession Art & Design.

Stroll over to Secession Art & Design at 3235 Mission St and see their holiday show featuring artists Alan Mazzetti, Amos Goldbaum, Hilary Williams, and Jaya King.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. More information, here.

Virtual Wearable Plushie Fair

Photo courtesy of Museum of Craft and Design.

Teens can join the Museum of Craft and Design in Dog Patch for a virtual workshop to learn how to create a wearable plushie accessory by using hand sewing, embroidery, and fabric marker techniques.

Materials: felt fabric (2; 6’’x 6’’), embroidery floss (2), embroidery needle, sharpie, scissors, buttons (2), polyester fiber, lanyard, metal pin. Participants can either visit a local library branch to pick up a free MakeArt Kit, or source their own supplies at home.

The event runs from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. More info, here.

Clement Street Holiday Stroll

Image courtesy of Clement St. Merchants Association.

Also on Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m., your favourite Richmond shops and eateries will have sales, raffles, pop-ups, refreshments, crafts and more to get you in the spirit of shopping locally this holiday season. More information, here.

Fort Mason Craft Market with over 90 artists

Photo courtesy of WCC Market.

This Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the outdoor market at Fort Mason Center will bring together over 90 best artist and designer craftspeople. More information, here.

Ferry Building Holiday Market

Image courtesy of Fog City Flea.

Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday/Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fog City Flea Holiday Market inside San Francisco Ferry Building in Suite 37 (the former Sur La Table Location) will have vendors from all over the Bay Area selling men’s and women’s vintage, streetwear and new apparel, jewelry, ceramics, toys for kids, artwork and more! More information, here.

The Box SF Holiday Artists and Makers Fair Sale

Image courtesy of The Box SF.

From Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, talented creators and vendors will spread across all three floors of The Box SF’s beautiful SOMA venue located at 1069 Howard Street.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More info, here.

Westfield Center Modern Makers Festival

Photo courtesy of Nicole Stevenson/Dear Handmade Life.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., join the Small Business Saturday in downtown San Francisco! Meet the makers on the top floor, under the historic dome and 100 foot ceilings. Shop from a wide variety of local artisans and enjoy music, DIY craft stations and activities. More info, here.

Sunset Holiday Maker’s Market

Image courtesy of Andrea de Francisco.

On 37th Avenue, between Ortega and Pacheco will have Sunset Mercantile’s annual Holiday Maker’s Market on this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 25 vendors will be selling local products that will make perfect holiday gifts. Over 15% of the spending at the market will go back to Sunset Co-operative Nursery School. This is a family friendly event with wonderful vendors and live music by Charity and the Jam Band. More info, here.

Harvey Milk Holiday Craft Fair

Image courtesy of Robby Roller.

Harvey Milk Center for the Arts is going to host its Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The event will include numerous local artists offering their unique handmade holiday gifts for sale to the public, and family friendly craft activities for all ages and photo booth opportunities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Free hot apple cider will be offered. More info, here.

SOMA Filipino X-Mas Crawl

Image courtesy of Kapwa Gardens.

Support local Filipinx-owned retail and food vendors this Holiday Season.

Situated in the urban oasis of Kapwa Gardens, you’ll be immersed in a wonderland of living walls, colorful murals, swaying bamboo trees, and a mini grove of Filipino Calamansi trees all while getting your holiday shopping done.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday at 967 Mission St. between 5th and 6th Street. More info, here.

Zeitgeist Beergarden Holiday Pop-Up Market

Image courtesy of Fleetwood.

Back in popular demand, Zeitgeist And Fleetwood SF present our Holiday Pop-up Zeitmarkt on this Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. A collection of local artist and artisans will be offering their handcrafted locally made goods just in time for the holidays at stations in the Zeitgeist beer garden. Mulled wine, sausages, pretzels and beer will be served as well. More info, here.

Lower Haight Holiday Art Walk

Image courtesy of Gio A.

Shops, vendors, and musicians will be sharing their crafts all along Haight Street on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. The new Haight Street lights running through the commercial corridor will also be unveiled in the event. More info, here.

SOMA Filipino “Parol Lantern Festival”

Photo courtesy of YBCA.

Celebrating its 19th year in SOMA, the festival features parol-making workshops and a gallery of featured parols, alongside live music and a showcase of Filipino holiday treats. The festival will culminate with a ritual dance performance and a parol lighting ceremony.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. More info, here.

Bryant Street Studios Holiday Sale

1890 Bryant Street at Mariposa is offering a 40% discount on limited edition prints on silk this Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Valencia Street “Holiday Pop Up” Fair

Image courtesy of FriscoMija.

For anything over 21, next Monday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Blondie’s Bar at 540 Valencia Street will curate a small holiday pop up event. The intention for this event is to create space for folks to do some holiday shopping while supporting our local artists in San Francisco. The event will have a diverse group of individuals vending that offer art, photography, clothing, handmade jewellery, vintage clothing, ceramics and more. More info, here.

Other noteworthy information:

City College Mission

City college registration is open! Mission Center at 1125 Valencia Street offers in-person registration on the following dates: Dec. 9 (5 to 8 p.m.), Dec. 14 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and Dec. 15 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Dec. 16 (5 to 8 p.m.).

More info, here.

Transitioning at MCCLA

Jennie Rodriguez. Photo courtesy of MCCLA.

After 24 years of service, Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA)’s Executive Director, Jennie Rodriguez, intends to transition from MCCLA in early 2022.

Jennie Rodriguez said in a press release that “It is Music, of all art forms, that has the unique and magical power to engage us all.”

Under her tutelage MCCLA offered over 50 artistic classes for adults and children/youth. MCCLA also hosts the Multicultural Arts Summer youth program during the summer for young people ages 7 to 13. The MCCLA galleries present year-round exhibitions, multicultural events, and MCCLA is home to Mission Graficia, a studio for screen printing, etching, and relief printmaking. During the worst of the pandemic, operations, art services, and community engagement continued uninterrupted.

The board of MCCLA will oversee the process of permanently filling the position.

Read the full announcement, here.