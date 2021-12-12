Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump.

Hospitalizations continue to fluctuate in the low 20s and cases continue to fluctuate in the 50s. The positivity rate has been falling and the R Number estimates are below or slightly above 1.

Not much happened over the weekend. Oh right, breathless news of the Omicron variant. We know the new variant exists and there are a lot of mutuations in the spike protein. Beyond that, a lot of fear-mongering, short-selling, and clickbait speculation. Most commentary I’ve seen conflates infection with illness, ignoring immune defenses that now exist due to vaccination and natural infection.

With the advent of the Omicron, the Biden Administration announced it was going to lead the fight against the patent protections which permit Pfizer, Moderna et. al. to deny their vaccines to those unable to pay. However, when it came time to act, the Administration followed the profit and did nothing. Omicron was “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic”, said the President, who then declared a hasty ill-considered, ill-advised travel ban.

An FDA advisory committee handed Merck a billion dollar Xmas gift, approving Merck’s new covid treatment drug despite trials showing little or no benefit (the vote was 13 for and 10 against), and possible ill-effects. Will the FDA and CDC now follow the profit? Remember when Merck and then Pfizer said they were going to make their covid treatment pills globally available? Nice propaganda, but “Both companies have introduced restrictive licensing agreements that deny affordable access to half of the world’s population.“

One of covid’s common symptoms is loss of smell, a condition that can persist for months. It seems the older you get, the more you lose your sense of smell, covid or not.

Speaking of following the profit, California hit Amazon with a $500,000 fine for providing “misleading or grossly incomplete” data on the number of cases potentially spread at their facilities. Of almost 20,000 employees the company said contracted the coronavirus last year, Amazon maintains that only 27 potentially caught it at work. Amazon, one of the virus’ grandest beneficiaries, saw profits jump 38 percent last year to a record $386 billion.

Scroll down for today’s covid numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from the San Francisco Department of Public Health. As of Nov. 30, DPH reports more than 85 percent of all San Francisco residents have received one dose, and 77 percent have received two. For residents 5 and older, DPH reports the figures rise to 89 percent and 81 percent. SFDPH reports that as of Nov 22, 175,568 residents have received the booster including 50 percent of residents 65 and over. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

On Nov. 27, DPH reports there were 21 covid hospitalizations, or about 2.4 per 100,000 (based on an 874,000 population). Hospitalizations have not exceeded 30 since Nov. 15. There are no new updates on hospitalizations among what used to be considered “fully vaxxed” residents or those who got boosted. For September data see the latest from DPH.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with 4 covid patients and 6 ICU beds available, while across the Mission, CPMC had 4 covid patients and 2 ICU beds available. Of 30 reported covid patients, 19 were at either SFGH or UCSF, with at least 67 ICU beds available among reporting hospitals (which does not include the Veterans Administration). The California DPH currently reports 90 ICU beds available in San Francisco. SFDPH won’t say.

Note: DPH uses dated population figures for neighborhoods. Between Sept. 27 and Nov. 26, DPH recorded 265 cases in the Mission or a rate of 45 per 10,000 residents. During that period, although Bayview Hunters Point had the most cases (204), but four neighborhoods (Marina, Mission Bay, FiDi/South Beach and Potrero Hill) had higher rates. Marina was the highest with a rate of 72 per 10,000 residents.

On Nov. 23, the 7-day average of daily new cases in the City was 54, or approximately 6.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents (based on an 874,000 population). The 7-day average case rate among vaccinated (not boosted) residents was 5.1 per 100,000 vaccinated residents and for unvaccinated residents, 11.4 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents.

As of Nov.26, DPH reports Whites have recorded 716 infections this month, 45 percent of the total; Asians 314 infections, 19.7 percent, Latinxs 232 infections, 14.6 percent, Blacks 83 infections, 5.2 percent, Multi-racial residents 33 infections, 2.1 percent, Pacific Islanders 13 infections, .8 percent and Native Americans recorded 9 infections so far this month, .6 percent of the total.

The City’s average 7-day positivity rate has dipped to 1.5 percent, the lowest since July 5. As of Nov. 26, Whites had a November positivity rate of 2 percent, Multi-racials 1.9 percent, Latinxs 1.6 percent, Blacks 1.4 percent, Native Americans 1.3 percent, Asians 1.2 percent, and so far in November, Pacific Islanders have recorded a positivity rate of .9 percent.

Four recent deaths have been added to November, bringing the Delta total (August through November) so far to 96 and the cumulative covid-related death toll stands at 673. As of Sept. 30, DPH reports 16 covid-related deaths among “fully vaccinated” residents. Of those San Franciscans who died of covid-related deaths, approximately 3 percent had no underlying conditions.

Covid R Estimation has kept its San Francisco R Number over 1 at 1.1, the same as its California R Number estimate. The ensemble raised its average for the San Francisco R Number to .81. All models in the ensemble currently show the City below 1. The average California R Number was .87 with all but one model showing the state below 1.

As of Nov. 26, DPH reports that among San Francisco residents aged between 0-4, there were 42 new cases so far this month, 2.6 percent of the total; 5-11 92 new cases, 5.8 percent, 12-17 37 new cases, 2.3 percent, 18-20 31 new cases, 1.9 percent, 21-24, 152 new cases 9.5 percent, 25-29 327 new cases, 20.5 percent, 30-39 463 new cases, 29.1 percent, 40-49 186 new cases, 11.7 percent, 50-59 123 new cases, 7.7 percent, 60-69 84 new cases, 5.3 percent, 70-79 34 new cases, 2.1 percent, and those 80+ had 22 new cases so far in November, 1.4 percent.