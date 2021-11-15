It was hard to imagine San Francisco politics becoming even more dysfunctional and toxic and petty and comically dramatized, but here we are. The mayor in 2021 is urging We the People to recall her 2018 appointee — so she can name more appointees. So, check that one off your list: That Rubicon has been crossed.
The recalls of three Board of Education members have qualified for the ballot, as has the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin. On top of that, we’ll be voting an ungodly number of times in the next year: It’ll be four separate votes for David Chiu’s former Assembly seat alone.
So, these recall elections are going to occur in a dysfunctional and toxic and petty and comically dramatized context, with San Francisco’s overburdened voters overburdened in a manner even we may never have been overburdened before.
As such, it’s hard to know what mindset voters will be in by the time the February, 2022, recall election of the school board rolls around, let alone the June, 2022, recall election for the DA.
Regardless, it’s extremely difficult to foresee School Board members Alison Collins, Gabriela López and (mayoral appointee) Faauuga Moliga keeping their posts.
The Board of Education performed ineptly with regard to school reopening; it demonstrated a political tin ear in pushing through a misbegotten school renaming program and other peripheral endeavors while schools were closed and public school students were languishing in front of screens; it — rightly or wrongly — riled up an extremely motivated Asian American voter base by altering the Lowell admission policies; and, finally, Collins behaved like a comic book villain.
She refused to apologize for tweets about Asians that, if not racist, definitely played into anti-Asian tropes, leading to nigh-unanimous calls for her resignation from a battalion of current and former San Francisco elected officials. Instead of resigning, she blasted her colleagues and the cash-strapped district with an $87 million lawsuit that was stupefying in its awfulness.
The liberal and progressive city officials calling for Collins’ resignation predicted this day: She became the living French Laundry moment helping to enable this recall — and, if it succeeds, enabling Mayor London Breed to make three appointments and de facto control the School Board.
Now, it may or may not be politically wise for Breed to, essentially, assume responsibility for the School Board on the cusp of her own re-election campaign. The board’s role is actually rather circumscribed. There’s also a legion of underperforming district leaders, and you can’t recall them. So, anyone expecting a miraculous turnaround is likely in for a rude awakening. And then they go vote.
So, voters hoping for school conditions to improve may not be charitably disposed toward Breed, even if the state does indeed take over the flailing district and the hands of Breed and other local officials are tied. But, again, here we are.
As for Boudin, within days of his assuming office in January, 2020, San Francisco elected officials were telling their disgruntled constituents that they only had to wait six months to begin signature-gathering for a recall; the emails were already circulating.
Boudin’s position was precarious then, and it’s even more so now: That’s the nature of ranked-choice elections in which candidates like Boudin can triumph with 36 percent of first-place votes.
So if June’s up-or-down recall is a referendum on Boudin, he will lose. It remains to be seen if he can convince voters to give a damn that VCs and shadowy conduits for big money are contributing heavily to this recall campaign (most of the money thus far backing the recall has come from Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, which has served as a repository for big donations from ultra-rich givers such as William Oberndorf and Steven Merrill).
City politicos, meanwhile, expect double or triple the $1.6 million-odd dollars that’s already been raised to oust Boudin to flood in as June approaches; the symbolism of toppling a reform DA in “progressive” San Francisco would be rich.
It would certainly help Boudin’s cause if he could articulate a vision in which San Franciscans needn’t trade safety to achieve justice. It’s hard to say he’s adequately done that yet.
So that, in a nutshell, is what’s on tap. There are many months left to pore over the nuances of these individual races. But the larger question is, is this a one-off borne by the pandemic and the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and other factors that, God willing, we won’t see again? Or is this a dress rehearsal for our new normal?
Joshua Spivak has been maintaining a blog focusing solely on recall elections since 2011. He is the author of “Recall Elections: From Alexander Hamilton to Gavin Newsom.” This is his time.
But the statistics Spivak has been meticulously collecting for a decade don’t show what you’d think they’d show. Just as crime statistics in San Francisco don’t match the anecdotal accounts of “Assault on Precinct 13”-like behavior and the emotionally driven opprobrium that fueled the Boudin recall effort, the stats regarding recalls do not match the overarching feeling that recalls have crashed onto ballots nationwide.
To wit, in California there were six recalls that reached the ballot in the year 2021. You probably remember Governor Newsom easily spurning a recall attempt after spending enough cash to buy a fighter jet and lucking into a troglodyte opponent who scared Democrats out of complacency. But you probably didn’t know that the majority of recall elections in California this year, four of them, took place in the Southern California industrial hamlet of Vernon, population 200 or so.
Spivak notes that, between 2011 and 2020, there were 116 recalls on the ballot in California, meaning the six in 2021 is actually below average.
With regards to attempting recalls, particularly of school boards, yes, there has been an “explosion” of activity, Spivak says. But it has been an augmentation of the usual 50 to 70 yearly school board members targeted by attempted recalls to 200 and change in 2021. There are some 14,000 public school districts in the United States. “Recalls,” Spivak says, “are still unusual.”
And, so far, they’ve been dubiously successful. While the pandemic has birthed an orgy of recall saber-rattling, only a single-digit percentage of these recalls actually made it to the ballot — fewer, total, than in recent years, when far fewer recall attempts were initiated. So far in 2021, only one school board member in Colorado has been removed from office via recall.
What’s different now is the more uniting similarities driving recalls. Most recalls are still driven by unique, and even persnickety, jurisdictional issues. But the pandemic introduced a more top-down rationale: Stuff like mask mandates, or lack thereof, became a driver. Spivak notes that some of the conservatives who were unable to gain traction with Covid-19-related school board recalls are now attempting to rally the troops with Critical Race Theory-type issues.
It remains to be seen if this will succeed in ousting school board members — plural — where masking and more salient issues failed.
San Francisco, with its comparatively low bar to qualify a recall — and gaudy donation totals — was actually an outlier; all of the recalls actually qualified for the ballot here.
Is this a harbinger of things to come? Your humble narrator spoke with more than half a dozen political consultants and operatives who’ve done work on the local, state and federal level. Most of them did not necessarily foresee recalls becoming a go-to for any deep-pocketed power broker who wanted to undo a San Francisco election.
If the attempt is too ham-handed and singularly donor-driven, voters won’t buy it. And, should recalls grow too prevalent, politicos predicted potential recall fatigue.
But not every political observer felt this way. You can’t, after all, backtrack once you’ve crossed the Rubicon. And, once certain formalities are discarded, there’s no going back.
In this city, and in this nation, even the most dubiously ethical political knee-cappers and rat-fuckers used to at least pay lip service to respecting the sanctity of an election. That clearly is no longer sacrosanct.
“If you give people the idea they can use their power and influence to overturn the result of a free and fair election, then that’s normalized,” says one longtime city political player. “It’s social contagion. A political virus. Pouring millions into a recall and choosing your electorate like court shopping? This will end badly.”
That remains to be seen. But it’s certainly beginning badly.
The recalls of the School Board and District Attorney are very different things (even if they are at least partially driven by the same right-wing actors/disruptors).
The School Board has done things that are both clear evidence of their incompetence, poor judgment, and stupidity. Their actions are well beyond “hey, I disagree with this rational, carefully considered decision”. It seems an absolute textbook example of appropriate recall (and if not, what would be?)
The District Attorney is largely being targeted based on misrepresentation of his actions and responsibilities, rather than his actual performance. Some of this seems to be targeting his perceived liberal values and perspective, some of this seems to be trying to blame him for all crime in San Francisco.
Many people criticizing the DA do not understand what he actually does, what the scope of his powers are, or where he has discretion.
Regardless, the DA recall is not nearly as clearly justified as the School Board.
But the right wing seems to have decided that endless recalls are their go-to in California, to waste our time and tax dollars on long-shot bids to at least churn our leadership, if not replace it with GOP ideologues.
The wheels come off quickly when you combine our one party political system with ranked choice that turn elections into a popularity/branding circus that has us see Boudin and other paperweight candidates appointed to positions with real world implications.
What we’re seeing here is the right wing mobilized and rampaging, using recalls to go on the offensive, and with that energy, as organizing tools for future political efforts.
After 20 years of gentrification, displacement and luxury condo towers packed with well heeled newcomers, SF politics has been right shifted as previous residents have been politically cleansed in favor of more conservative newcomers.
The alleged grassroots community based nonprofits folded tent to enable these upzonings while supporting increasingly milquetoast electeds like Campos, Haney and Ronen who don’t rock the boat.
As the Democrats prepare to crash and burn nationally on schedule (1994 after NAFTA, 2010 after the Individual Mandate) as they desperately ditch their campaign promises ($15/hr, public option, forgive student debt, paid leave), the right wing is where the political energy and power are.
The Democrat party and its corrupt patronage operation are wholly unsuited to the moment. As the nonprofits were designed to defend the interests of power against popular demands by ensuring that grassroots organizing never happens, they are now constrained on everything else.
We’d best ready ourselves for more right wing rampaging, that is only growing by building lists from these recalls, because there is nothing in the Democrat Party orbit that can come close to mobilizing people to defend what’s left of the democracy from the neo-fascists.
Naming what is going on as being Trump right wing is of no use given the Democrats imperative to abandon their base and with it their credibility. Affirmative organizing on issues with popular support is the only way to begin to contest this.
The idea that recalling Boudin is “overturning an election” is as ridiculous as the UN-democratic gimmick of “ranked choice elections.” Both need to be placed on the scrap heap of bad ideas. Boudin was never “voted for by San Franciscans,” he was the lucky beneficiary of a super low turnout election that exaggerated the clout of a passionate minority, and the insane “ranked choice voting.”
Like Trump, Boudin was rejected by the majority of voters, only to take power anyway, based on anti-democratic flaws in elections (Electoral College, in Trump’s case.) Boudin actually came in THIRD. When “ranked choice” means democratically rejected candidates get installed into positions of power over people’s lives in San Francisco, we can only hope this won’t be the last recall. Ranked choice is a classic “money saving” gimmick that will end up wasting millions of taxpayer’s dollars in unnecessary elections (again with low turnouts, and unrepresentative results) while we can’t pay the few school teachers still willing to work in San Francisco a living wage.
Joe Eskenazi continues to be one of the best reporters in SF based on his balanced and nuanced reporting devoid of speculation or hysteria. I think SF needs to have a serious conversation about recalls and what a waste of money and time they are, even if people don’t love certain elected officials, they need to wait for the next election. How can any official do their jobs if they are constantly fundraising and campaigning to fight recalls? How is it “democratic” to allow a constant string of low turnout elections to try to overturn duly elected officials?
I know a lot of people with kids in the SFUSD who want to see the recall campaign for the BOE succeed and I sympathize with their concerns – clearly, focusing on renaming schools instead of actually figuring out how to educate kids during a pandemic was an atrocious lapse of judgment and arguably proved incompetence. However, this SF voter plans to vote “no” on the sole grounds that we need to not legitimize recalls because they are expensive wastes of time and energy. That money could be spent on actually educating children, or I don’t know, supportive housing for the homeless, or treatment beds for people suffering from substance use disorder.
The DA recall is clearly the more offensive one – the sheer ignorance of a lot of people about what the DA actually does (hint: it’s not arresting people, that’s what cops are supposed to do, and it’s not solving homelessness and mental illness, that’s the job of other city governments) and what tools they have at their disposal (jail/prison which does not in fact solve any problems, it just warehouses and cages humans and when you treat people like animals, they don’t start acting more human). The problem is compounded by bad journalists (people who don’t have Joe’s integrity like Heather Knight for instance) who hype up 1 tragic case here or there to argue that mass caging of human beings is the solution to all our problems and because Chesa hasn’t ended all crime in SF, it’s his fault and he needs to be recalled at great cost to all of us taxpayers.
I’d consider ranked-choice voting a more democratic alternative to a run-off election with even fewer voters participating,practically a foregone conclusion. You want voters, you need mail-in ballots and/or a paid holiday but run-offs will never get time off.
The only recall I’d support today is Feinstein, whose senile memories of bipartisan politics lead her to hug *?$%&* Lindsey Graham after his support of Amy Barrett for the Supreme Court.
A recall is an election. It’s hard to get any more democratic than a straight up or down vote on whether to keep someone or fire them.
It’s interesting the propaganda the Recall DA movement tries to pass off as factual.
Boudin was actually first in every single round of voting, after all the precincts were counted on election day. I can’t like here but go look for yourself: after round 5 (when 100% of the votes were counted) he was ahead and he was ahead every single round after that. I am not sure of the people misrepresenting this believe their own propaganda or are just disingenuous, it is hard to say. Boudin got a majority of votes in the ranked choice voting. There is nothing nefarious about ranked choice voting, it just saves The City the cost of an extra election.
The DA is doing the job he was sent to do. Violent crime is down and there are fewer people in jail. Covid has definitely muddied the waters, but he deserves the chance to try and implement his policies. The criminal justice system is pretty clearly biased against poor people and PoC nationwide. It is worthwhile to try something different.
I think the author is wrong when he states that if the Recall is a an up or down vote on Boudin that he will lose. The Progressive machine is already mobilizing for him. He is endorsed by all the heavy hitters on the left. The Moderates will sit this one out. I talked to Scott Wiener about this and he told me that while he supported Suzy Loftus in the election, “Boudin is doing the job that San Francisco voters sent him to do” that “recalls should be reserved only for the most egregious situations” and that they “recall supporters are the worst San Franciscans.” I agree with all of these statements. I can share some of the policies of the recall leadership. They are mostly racist, classist and homophobic.
So if moderates sit this one out, and I think they will and Progressives come to bat for Boudin what chance do they have? Will a groundswell of Conservatives come out of the woodwork to vote? Will the $2.5M of GOP money succeed in duping us? ” Neighbors for a Better San Francisco” dumped $3.5M into the 2020 elections and got nothing to show for it. They tried to smear Dean Preston and failed. I predict that they will fail again. I will certainly do my part to ensure that they don’t win here in liberal San Francisco.
I voted once. How do you then get to “Round 5”?
Ranked Choice Voting = the second (or third) (or fourth) best is put into office. The recall of the DA is a perfect example of the result we get by a “worse” choice winning by “fault”.
