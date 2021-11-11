Holiday Art Shop

From Friday until Dec. 18, the 16th Street gallery Creativity Explored will be a holiday shopping destination for artful gifting. This year’s Holiday Art Shop features framed artwork at studio prices, garments and accessories from the Mode Brut fashion show, and a special collection of artwork created at home during the pandemic. As always, 50 percent of the proceeds from original art sales goes to artists directly.The gallery opens from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, here.

An art project features record covers

For record lovers, each cover is a sort of puzzle that asks: Can you imagine this music, and can you imagine liking it?

This Friday, “Undated Records: A Musical Scene From Another Timeline” by artist Jay Cornell will be on display at Flying Pig Bistro & Pub. This unusual and perhaps unique art project inspired by Dada, Surrealism, pop art, and conceptual art consists of an ongoing series of life-size covers (7.25” or 12.5” square) for vinyl singles, maxi-singles, and EPs by imaginary bands.

Approximately 40 covers will be on display and for sale. The opening reception and show run from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

29th birthday of Dog Eared Books

Also on Friday, Dog Eared Books celebrates its 29th year! The occasion will be marked with an all-day sale (29% off all books, with a few exceptions) and punctuated by a 7 p.m hurrah.

Kate Razo opened up Dog Eared Books on Valencia 29 years ago and now it remains one of her last holdings. Back then, the store was near 23rd Street in the space now occupied by Needles & Pens. After a couple years, Kate saw that the furniture/rummage store on the southwest corner of 20th & Valencia was leaving, so she made magic and snagged the space. Dog Eared Books has been there ever since.

This last year-and-a-half has been tough, especially on small businesses. We see that in the empty storefronts up and down Valencia and in other parts of the Mission. Dog Eared Books made it through thanks to booklovers in the Mission.

So, drop by on Friday, sing a round of “Happy Birthday”, buy some books, or just say “Hi!”

San Francisco PornFilmFestival

Both today and tomorrow, in-person screenings of the San Francisco PornFilmFestival will be held at the Brava Theater Center. .

San Francisco broke ground in 1970 as the first city in the United States to host a public screening of hardcore sex and the festival honors that legacy.All attendees must be over 18 years of age with proof of ID. For tickets and more information, here.

Poetry night

Poetry returns to Manny’s!

The Living Room Reading Series & Salon strives to be a welcoming space for all people to come together and discuss the vital topics of the day through poetry & spoken word, open discussion, and the recognition of each person’s humanity. The theme for this Friday evening is Resources and our hosts are Kevin Dublin. They will be joined by featured poets: James Cagney, Cal Calamia, Ben Gucciardi, Jeanne Powell, Erin Rodoni.

The night runs from 7 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Manny’s.

Concert with conversation

On Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, the Community Music Center (CMC) will welcome Grammy Award-winning musicians for a varied program including works by J.S. Bach, Leo Brouwer, Pat Metheny, and Jorge Morel. The concert will be followed by a Q & A session—a great opportunity for insight into the inspiration and dedication that drives the artistry of professional musicians.To ensure the safety of performers and audiences, seating is limited-capacity with a livestream broadcast on CMC’s YouTube channel. RSVP for the in-person concert here.

Anniversary party at Elixir

Elixir is celebrating the 18 years as Elixir and 163 years as San Francisco’s second oldest saloon on Nov. 13.

From 4 p.m on Saturday, the saloon will pour their Weller Full Proof barrel, provide tastes of other Weller bourbons (free with purchase), and hold whiskey charity raffles. The whole celebration will go on until 2 a.m.

A public wake

FoolsFURY Theater Company, once “one of the brightest stars of the San Francisco experimental theater scene,” has announced its impending closure over the next several months. On November 20 at 3 p.m., foolsFURY will hold a public “wake” at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts where an altar, created by members of the company as a “ritual of dismantling,” is already on view.

To RSVP for the wake, please email johnhillpr@gmail.com. For more information, here.