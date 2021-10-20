We are in the final week of Litquake, San Francisco’s foremost literary festival. That means we are steadily rumbling towards the festival’s much-anticipated finale – the Lit Crawl.

From 5–9 p.m. on Saturday 23rd October, the bookish action is culminating in the Mission with 23 events spread across 11 different venues. Chats with authors, poetry readings, magazine launches, stories written in real-time and more will all be featured. How to choose between them?

Our interactive guide is here to help. Using the map below, you can plan your route by seeing where and when each event is happening. All the events are free, but attendees are encouraged to register their interest using the ‘Register’ link in each pop-up.

Click on the circles to see each event’s details. Use the buttons in the bottom-right corner to filter events by time.

If you’d like to search through events by keywords such as address or topic, you can use our searchable table.

For example, search ‘Dog Eared Books’ in the search bar below to see all events there throughout the evening, or search ‘poet’ to find poetry-related events.