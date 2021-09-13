Come Tuesday, it’s time to decide Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate, and a plethora of voting options are available in San Francisco for registered voters to weigh in on whether our former mayor should stay in office.

The most important option: A “yes” vote indicates that Newsom should be removed from office. “No” means he should stay.

The second question on the ballot lists Newsom’s potential replacements — which all voters are entitled to choose from regardless of how they voted on Question No. 1. They can also opt to vote for no one. If the governor is indeed recalled, the candidate with the most votes will take over, even if they only amass a small plurality.

Voters can place their vote-by-mail ballots in the mail until tomorrow; ballots postmarked by Sept. 14 will be counted. Additionally, each of the city’s 11 districts has its own official ballot drop-off station, in addition to the City Hall voting center at 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place. District 9’s official ballot drop-off location is at the City College Mission Campus at 1125 Valencia Street.

Voters can return their ballots today at any district drop-off station or City Hall until 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 14 both City Hall and the 11 district drop-off stations are open for election day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballots can, additionally, be dropped off at any official polling place in the state of California on election day.

On election day, 588 polling stations will be open around the city. Residents can use the city’s voting site lookup tool to find the site closest to them, and check the hours and wait times.

To stay in office, Newsom needs a simple majority of voters to vote “no.” If he loses, there are several Republican candidates who could take his place.

Voters can also see how many people have submitted their ballots around the state here. Below, we’ve compiled information on voting locations in San Francisco.

San Francisco voting locations

Monday, Sept. 13 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Tuesday, Sept. 14 (7 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl

Supervisorial District 1 – Richmond Branch Library, 351 9th Ave

Supervisorial District 2 – Golden Gate Valley Branch Library, 1801 Green St

Supervisorial District 3 – City College – Chinatown Campus, 808 Kearny St

Supervisorial District 4 – Ortega Branch Library, 3223 Ortega St

Supervisorial District 5 – Park Branch Library, 1833 Page St

Supervisorial District 6 – Chase Center, 3rd St. at Warriors Way

Supervisorial District 7 – Merced Branch Library, 155 Winston Dr

Supervisorial District 8 – Noe Valley Branch Library, 451 Jersey St

Supervisorial District 9 – City College – Mission Campus, 1125 Valencia St

Supervisorial District 10 – Bayview Branch Library, 5075 3rd St

Supervisorial District 11 – Excelsior Branch Library, 4400 Mission St

Election Day, Tuesday Sept. 14

Find your neighborhood polling place at sfelections.org/MyVotingLocation.

Track your ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/