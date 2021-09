“Reopening Roxie” is a short documentary following San Francisco’s longest-running movie theater, The Roxie, as it reopened on May 21, 2021, after 434 days closed.

For more information on The Roxie visit their site.

Stillwater Productions is a San Francisco-based documentary film company that aims to capture the people and places that make SF so special. You can subscribe to Stillwater’s Youtube channel here.