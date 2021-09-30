Wake up, Green Day! September is over, meaning everyone has official license to visit a pumpkin patch this weekend. While you’re out and about, check out some of these resources and events happening in the neighborhood.

What’s happening today?

24th Street Art Walk

Hey, I’m walkin’ here! Walkin’ among all the art.

SMAart Gallery, which has a studio on 3135 24th St., shows off some artwork amid some of Calle 24’s shops today and Saturday.

Fifteen SMAart Gallery artists will present their work in the Shared Spaces in front of the gallery. Expect to see Ann Marie Hathaway, Celia Bai, Jason Stern, Sofie Kvist, and more, plus guest appearances from Steve Pierson and DJ Jujubaba.

Other storefronts participating in the walk are Jenny Lemons, Alley Cat Bookstore & Gallery, Sirron Norris Studio, Luz de Luna, Adobe Books & Arts Collective, and Praxis.

Mosey on over to 24th Street today, from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon to 5 p.m.

Harm Reduction panel https://www.instagram.com/p/CULp0XkJVF2/

While San Francisco reigned in containing *overall* Covid-19 cases, it’s a different story when it comes to opioid deaths.

Today, Thursday Sept. 30 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., a panel discussion about the city’s opioid crisis takes place at the artist-centered nonprofit, Southern Exposure. The conversation features Kristen Marshall from the DOPE Project, a program that distributes opioid reversal drugs; artist Liz Roberts; and will be moderated by the “50 percent punk, 50 percent low-rider Chola” drag queen Kochina Rude.

Share your thoughts on how to address and work around the crisis, and the challenges of the sobriety redemption narrative.

To participate, head to Southern Exposure on 3030 20th St. tonight. For more information, visit Southern Exposure here or call at 415-863-2141.

Rent Relief is still available

Show me the money! Just because the eviction moratorium ended today, Sept. 30, doesn’t mean the California rent relief program has ended. Consider applying if you find you or a tenant is behind on rent: This helps both tenants and landlords to pay back all old Covid-19 debts. Also, an active application temporarily protects tenants from going to eviction court.

Apply online here and select your preferred language, or call 833-687-0967 to get started.

If you’re seeking in-person support to help you navigate the process, you can find some aid at certain partner community organizations. One in the Mission is the Latino Task Force Hub, located at 701 Alabama St. This Mission Hub runs on Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact the Latino Task Force at (415) 532-7275 or LTFhub@gmail.com.

Cheers to the freakin’ weekend

Bernal Heights Film Festival kicks off

It’s time to say sayonara to summer, and transition to cozy movie season. What better way to do that than the Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema?

In case you don’t know, the cinema screens local films at various participating parks, public spaces, and playgrounds. This weekend starts it all with Opening Night at a pop-up drive-in at Alemany Farmer’s Market from 7 to 10 p.m. Some flicks include “Indivisible” and “Mom’s Secret Life of Trashing.”

Can’t make it? Try Saturday’s event, “Under the Stars” for an outdoor screening of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “La vie de minze,” “I Went on a Date with a Polar Bear,” and more at 7:00 p.m. in Precita Park. Get there early at 5:30 p.m. for music.

As per tradition, some of these will earn recognitions like the “Best of Bernal” and “Spirit of Bernal” awards.

Visit the website for more information.

View “The Mission endures” at 20/20 Vision

Image: “The Mission endures.” By Anthony Holdsworth.

Ever wonder what life would look like in 2D? Now might be your chance to find out. The Luna Rienne Gallery presents the “20/20 Vision” exhibition, which features colorful, even cartoon-like paintings of San Francisco. Artists of the hour are Beryl Landau and Anthony Holdsworth, who crafted brilliant scenes of the city’s iconic hills and the Mission (peep the Taqueria el Farolito sign).

See “20/20 Vision” from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31. September gallery hours are Fridays 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays noon to 6, and Sundays noon to 4, and appointment-only visits on weekdays.

The Rienne Gallery is at 3318 22nd St. near Valencia Street. Visit its website or call 415-647-5888 for more information.

Mark your calendars

Help design the mural for Casa Adelante

Turns out the writing on the wall is hopeful. Casa Adelante, the affordable housing development on 681 Florida St., wants to leave their mark on the neighborhood as many Mission buildings do: in the form of a large public mural.

But this installation requires the public to help brainstorm what should grace the building. After all, some of you may see this image everyday.

A virtual community input meeting takes place Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Attend here.

Fundraiser for Carlos “Kookie” Gonzalez

How ‘bout a drink for a “Kookie”?

Carlos “Kookie” Gonzalez, a local artist renowned for his historic Cesar Chavez mural that was previously found on 24th and York, is battling cancer. The community is raising some money and a glass to help Gonzalez, starting with a bar fundraiser at the local watering hole, Pop’s Bar. Come by on Oct. 9, 2021 and purchase art, play the raffle, or buy a beer. A quarter of the drink proceeds goes to Gonzalez.

Drop in on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Pop’s Bar is on 2800 24th St.

Father, take my hand

Calling all pops, daddy-o’s, fathers, papas, padres…

Mission Neighborhood Centers launches a Fatherhood Group starting Thursday, Oct. 14 in which dads can share their experiences raising children. Join in on peer-led discussions where dads talk about their lives navigating parenthood.

If you want in, register on Zoom. Get the link through jesus.rios@mncsf.org or celeste.robles@mncsf.org . Meetings will be held Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

20th Street Block Party

It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party ayyyy! The 20th Street Block Party is back with food and performances galore! It’s the seventh year the Bay Area producer Noise Pop is throwing a party and fundraiser for 826 Valencia, the nonprofit that teaches writing to youth and produces Mission High School’s newsletter.

A myriad of music acts plan to play the bash, including Y La Bamba, French Cassettes, and Louda y Los Bad Hombres. After grooving out, grab some grub: some vendors will be D’maize, Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine, and Buko Bakes.

The event is family friendly and non-smoke event. It kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 16 at noon to 6 p.m. on 20th and 19th streets near Bryant and Harrison streets.

Admission is free, but you can live like a VIP for $49 and access a private lounge, complimentary drinks and food. You can also enter to win some free headliner tickets here.

If you’d like to be a craft booth and sell your wares, contact sponsors@application.com.

Be the artist in residence at the David Ireland House

Be a fellow fellow. Applications are open to be the 2022 artist-in-residence at The David Ireland House on 500 Capp Street. Next year, the program focuses on performing arts and will run from Jan. 20 to April Fool’s Day. Show off the work in an exhibition or public events from April 15, 2022 to May 21, 2022.

Earn up to $5,000 if selected, and receive up to an additional $9,000 to produce the work. The fellowship allows the artist to use the David Ireland House for research and to use it as their studio, too.

The curator Lian Ladia encourages the project to have an educational component. In general, the selected work can use the house to interact with the public, be presented in a talk, or take the form of a multimedia show.



Applications are due Dec. 10, 2021, and the fellow will be announced in January. Contact lian@500cappstreet.org for more information.