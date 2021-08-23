A suspicious device was found near Dolores Park today, Monday, Aug. 23.

Police responded to the 600 block of Dolores Street between 19th and Cumberland a little after 10 a.m., and closed part of the Dolores Street, according to CBS, which first reported the story.

This information was confirmed by the San Francisco Police Department. A passerby, Ryan, told Mission Local he was walking around the park a little after 11:30 a.m. and noticed police officers put yellow tape around one side of the playground.

Liisa Laukkanen, a San Francisco resident who was at the park, said a police officer told her the device was a box with a suspicious note. Another observer, Arlene Danschin, said she saw a “huge” truck with the description “bomb unit” on it, and around six police cars and a dozen officers just before noon.

It is unclear what the object was, and officers have not yet confirmed the details to Mission Local. “Due to the nature of the open investigation, we are not disclosing a description of the device,” a police statement said.

Just before noon, two officers on the scene confirmed to Mission Local that the site was “all clear.” Several police cars departed 19th and Dolores Streets and the park was reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This story is breaking and will be updated as possible.