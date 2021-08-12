Mayor London Breed announced today that Covid-19 vaccines will be required for many indoor activities — this means bars, restaurants and gyms will be required to verify patrons and employees are fully vaccinated. The requirement will also apply for indoor events with over 1,000 people, all 35,000 City and County of San Francisco employees, and certain health care providers. Read the press release here.

Back to School

Schools are fully reopening in-person on Aug. 16. The San Francisco Unified School District announced that all 10,000 of its employees must be vaccinated or get tested for Covid-19 at least weekly, starting Sept. 7.

City College

It’s back to school time for adults, too. Registration is still open for credit and noncredit classes at City College, free for San Francisco residents. First classes begin this weekend. Register online here.

Free non-credit classes are available in subjects like ESL, Citizenship, Custodial, Tai Chi, and Older Adults. Until August 26, in-person registration for noncredit classes is available at five CCSF locations throughout the city: Mission, Chinatown/North Beach, Downtown, John Adams, Ocean campus.

The in-person registration schedule can be found here. For questions, call 877-379-2491.

The DA, the Chief of Police, and Mission Local

Our very own Joe Eskenazi will be moderating a conversation with District Attorney Chesa Boudin and Chief of Police Bill Scott on Monday, Aug. 16. He’s planning to hit the big topics: the perception of rampant crime in the city, arrest rates, the recall, and more.

Joe will be asking the questions from 6 p.m. to 6:40 p.m., then there will be 20 minutes of audience Q&A time. Come prepared with your questions, or just sign up to watch the show here.

Umoja Health Day

Umoja Health, a community-based initiative which brought Covid-19 testing, vaccinations, and other resources to East Oakland, celebrated its one year anniversary last weekend. UCSF’s Dr. Kim Rhoads started the project to support the African American community during the pandemic.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf declared Aug. 7 “Umoja Health Day” in a proclamation commending the organization’s “invaluable service of providing holistic and lifesaving care” to the Oakland community.

Library reopenings

A few more library locations have reopened for full, in-person service: Anza, Marina, Portola, and Potrero Hill opened on Aug. 10. They join the majority of public library branches which reopened this summer.

Golden Gate Valley and Merced branches are expected to reopen next week, and the Mission and Treasure Island will continue with bookmobile service.

Roxie and Dancing

On Friday the 13th, Pablo Larraín’s latest film Ema is opening at the Roxie Theater. The Chilean drama follows a reggaeton dancer and a choreographer whose lives are upended after a tragedy. The movie, co-presented by Chile Lindo, Cine+Mas SF Latino Film Festival and The Mexican Museum, is on at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, and will be playing through next week. Showtimes and tickets can be found here.

After the show, film viewers can head to Chile Lindo for live music, empanadas, and Chilean wine. And of course, there will be dancing: Jae Stix and her “neo soul, jazz, funk collective” Baycoin Beats will be jamming the late show from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Hearing Aids

Visual artist Alison O’Daniel curated a series of short films and videos in Hearing Aids, which is currently screening at the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts. O’Daniel, who is hard of hearing herself, shows viewers the impact that sound can have on what we see and experience, and experiments with sensory loss to create a greater awareness. The topics range from urban surveillance to Indigenous history, and films will be featured from seven different filmmakers.

Session 1 screens daily through Aug. 31 and Session 2 begins Sept. 1. The show is free, but reservations are recommended.

King of the Streets

The San Francisco Lowrider Council is hosting the 40th anniversary of the King of the Streets on Saturday, Aug. 14. There will be a Lowrider Car Show and Hopping Contest, arts and crafts vendors, and the taco trucks will be rolling in.

The Lowrider Council is joining forces with the Vacúnate Ya/Vaccinate Now Campaign, and will be offering free vaccines administered by the Department of Public Health.

The family-friendly event will be at the Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave. in Daly City, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public admission is free, but the Cow Palace will charge for parking.

After 4 p.m., the cars will head to the Mission to cruise down Mission Street.