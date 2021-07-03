In early April my 80-plus year-old friend asked me to help rent a vacant three-bedroom apartment in her two-unit building. The building is her longtime home. The previous residents had moved out just days before the pandemic lock down began. Pre-pandemic, the apartment rented for $4,800 a month.

I started first by looking at Craigslist to see how many apartment listings there were in the Mission. In early April, availability wandered up to a peak of around 900 listings. The pandemic made things a little scary out there. My friend had yet to get her vaccination. So she wanted to hold back on looking for new neighbors.

We waited and watched the listings. I noticed that some apartments were listed multiple times just days apart. I decided to not edit the Craigslist totals, just write down whatever the top of the page said. The availability began to turn toward fewer listings late in late April. That trend continues through today with total Mission District availability now around 550.

Now, my fully vaccinated friend is more comfortable with meeting people. She plans to list the flat soon for $4,000/month. Good Luck to her as I know she will enjoy having new neighbors and restored income.