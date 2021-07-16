Stop to reconsider everyday objects at Delaplane Art Gallery

At Delaplane Gallery, a small and unassuming gallery on 14th Street in the Mission, you can find domestic objects on display, such as stone, glass and metal. The newest exhibit, which opened on July 10th, “Trickster Makes The World” features the art of artists Michael Bala and Gay Outlaw.

“Materials such as stone, glass, & metal, all live as prop, or ingredient in their respective practices, making normal objects holy, or toy-like, and at times appearing almost edible,” says the Instagram posting of Delaplane Gallery.

To make a reservation to view the gallery, simply click here. It is located at 483 14th St.

A new coffee shop on Church Street near Dolores Park

Are you hip to the new coffee shop on Church Street? Well, SPRO coffee lab serves “specialty craft coffee, experimental mocktails, inventive eats, and artisanal goods using advanced techniques in culinary food science.”

And owner Liza Otanes, who has lived in San Francisco for around three years, says she offers everything from cappucinos and lattes, to made-to-order pour over coffee and fancy creative extensions of classic drinks.

They also serve sweet and savory items including open-faced toasts, sandwhiches, salads, and desserts.

“It’s been five days, so we’re just getting to know the neighborhood,” she added. The store opened on Saturday, July 10. Check it out at 500 Church St. It’s open every day from 7 until 5.

A sidewalk exhibit on Alabama Street: “Learning How to Break Cycles”

Southern Exposure at 3030 20th St. has artwork on display which is viewable from the sidewalk. Take a moment this weekend to stroll by and enjoy the prints, textiles and paintings by Malaya Tuyay. The works on display explore her mixed Pilpinx-American identity, and are a mode for Tuyay’s processes of healing.

In the artist statement, Tuyay says:

“We are human, messy, sad, angry, joyful, powerful, weak, extraordinary, and ordinary. We experience many things. We shouldn’t have to be perfect and exemplary to be accepted. We don’t need the seal of approval from elite worlds to create our art.”

The exhibit will be on view until July 7th, and further information can be found here.

Afro-Carribdean-Latin Party at El Rio

Resident deejays Mr. Lucky, DJ Baysik and Guapi will be at El Rio on Saturday from 3:00-8:00 p.m., with tropical flavored music. This is the first day back for the popular San Francisco dance party, and is sure to sell out, so RSVP here.

The El Rio patio is limited to those 21 and over, and is located at 3158 Mission St..

La Doña at Yerba Buena Gardens Festival – Free!

If you missed San Francisco musician La Doña and her father performing at Stern Grove, check her out this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival! She will be performing some new songs and will also have some new merchandise for sale!

More info about the festival here.

Help keep Dolores Park clean

Keeping the Dolores Park clean not only helps the community, but can be a greatchance to meet new people and feel involved in the neighborhood. If that sounds appealing to you, stop by Dolores Park Sunday between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to pick up small pieces of “microtrash” which are harder to find.

Sign up for the cleanup event here.

Tickets for the Black Choreographers Festival are now on-sale

On July 25th at 6 p.m., there will be a performance of dances choreographed by black choreographers at Dance Mission. The theatre is located at 3316 24th St.

If you are interested in the process of a dancer and viewing works in profess, this performance is for you. Tickets are sold on a sliding scale of $5-20. Buy them here.