Good Morning Mission and welcome to Virus Village, your Covid data dump.

The San Francisco R Number has fallen a bit to approximately 1.36, about the same as the state, and still indicative of a rapidly spreading virus.

After weeks of no positives and lower testing rates, the Mission Hub tested 327 people last week and 19 were positive including 16 adults and three minors. The Latino Task Force is urging the community to get vaccinated.

Like San Francisco, infection rates around the country appear to be increasing faster than at any time last year. Though California seems high, the new rate is not nearly as bad as some places like Florida and Louisiana.

In other parts of the world, a steep increase has been followed by a steep decrease.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, though at a much slower rate so far, a phenomenon, credited to vaccination, as seen in the United Kingdom. For a closer look at what’s happening in the UK, where there has been a sharp decrease in the past few days, check out this piece from the BBC. Of interest, there is no explanation for why the decrease is happening and whether the UK “unlocking” (removing restrictions) will make a difference.

There are more reports of infections among people fully vaccinated. SFDPH has said that the numbers are very low and hospitalizations among the vaccinated are even lower. They have not yet provided numbers other than a tweet by Mayor London Breed on July 20th that only six vaccinated were among the 1,800 hospitalized.

Today’s Twitter thread by UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter gives a look into UCSF hospitals, which have housed most of SF Covid patients. On June 1, the 700-bed UCSF hospitals had one Covid patient in Acute Care and none in ICU. Today there are 15 in Acute Care and 13 in ICU (including 7 on ventilators). He provides no data but estimates the patient population is over 90 percent unvaxed.

In a new post, Phoenix Data Project shows a considerable number of San Franciscans who, because of age might be considered vulnerable or very vulnerable to severe disease, have not yet been vaccinated. It doesn’t take many to overwhelm our hospitals.

Despite the surge and the more urgent message to get vaccinated, SF vaccination numbers proceed at a snail’s pace (see below).

With all the attention given to Covid, let’s not forget that “Fentanyl is where the devil dwells.” Clara Sophia reports on eye-popping Fentanyl overdose deaths in the Mission.

Scroll down for today’s numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of July 25, DPH reports over 75 percent of all San Francisco residents have received one dose, and over 69 percent are completely vaccinated. On July 25, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 478.For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Between May 22 and July 21`, DPH recorded 197 new cases among Mission residents, or 34 new cases per 10,000 residents. Over that period, 15 neighborhoods (9 in the southeast sector) had rates exceeding 30 new cases per 10,000 residents. Ground zero for the local pandemic continues to be Bayview Hunters Point with 269 new cases for a rate of 71 new cases per 10,000 residents. The other neighborhoods with more than 100 new cases over this period were the Mission, Excelsior and Sunset/Parkside. Lakeshore, the least vaccinated neighborhood, had 33 new cases and a new case rate of 22 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending July 18, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City rose to 118 new cases, or approximately 17.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents (based on 659,000 total residents). Early indications show a lot more on the way.

Between July 1 and July 18, Whites had 30.9 percent of the new cases, Latinx 20.4 percent, Asians 17.3 percent, Blacks 15.2 percent, Multi-racials 1.5, Pacific Islanders 1.2 percent and Native Americans .1 percent.

Though hospitalization data are probably the most important numbers to keep track of, in addition to not reporting numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated Covid patients, SFDPH no longer provides information on weekly rate increases or hospital capacity. Thanks guys.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 8 Covid patients and 78 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 2 Covid patients and 21 percent ICU occupancy. Of 28 reported Covid patients, 17 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

The Citywide average positivity rate rose over 4 percent for the first time since January 19. Although DPH claims to have increased testing “in communities most harmed” it does not report where tests are taken. As noted above, the Mission Hub tested 327 people last week and 19 were positive including 16 adults adults and three minors.

As of July 24, 76 percent of Mission residents (58, 770) had been fully vaccinated. In Bayview Hunters Point, where case numbers are rapidly increasing, 82 percent, FiDi/South Beach 88 percent, Mission Bay 85 percent, Portola 83 percent, Excelsior 82 percent, Potrero Hill 79 percent, Visitacion Valley 76 percent, Tenderloin 76 percent, Presido 56 percent and Lakeshore 41 percent.

San Francisco recorded its third July Covid-related death on July 16, bringing the total to 561. Those older than 59 make up approximately 88 percent of SF Covid-related deaths. Only 17 had no “underlying conditions”.