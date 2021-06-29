*Paid* Summer programming from Horizons:

Jovenes Education and Empowerment Program (JEEP)

Program Summary A 6-month Education and Leadership Program for Latino and other youth of color, ages 14 to 18 and offers a stipend for successful completion of the program.

*Stipend up to $750*

Age / Gender Young men between 14-18

Location 440 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94110

Time

24 weeks, 6 hours per week

Session Dates: July – December

Days: Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Times: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Contact Coordinator Alejandra Barcena, Program Coordinator

(415) 487-6701

abarcena@horizons-sf.org

Program Link https://www.horizons-sf.org/programs/gender-specific/jeep/

Application Link https://www.horizons-sf.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/JEEP_Application.pdf

Females Against Violence Program (FAV)

Program Summary A 6-month Peer Educator training and Leadership Program for young women of color, ages 14-20, that offers stipends up to $750-$900 for successful completion of the program.

*Stipend between $750-$900*

Age / Gender Young women ages 14 – 20

Location 440 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94110

Time

22 weeks, 6 hours per week

Session Dates: July – December

Days: Monday, Wednesday & Thursday

Times: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Contact Coordinator Valeria Romo

FAV Program Coordinator

vromo@horizons-sf.org

Program Link https://www.horizons-sf.org/programs/gender-specific/fav/

Appliction Link https://www.horizons-sf.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/FAV_Application.pdf

*Non Paid* Summer programming from Horizons:

Youth Substance Abuse

Program Summary “The Youth Substance Abuse program goal is to support youth in their need to decrease or stop drug and alcohol use. Additionally, individual and group counseling services are also provided at various High Schools in San Francisco. Our program includes individual, group, and family counseling, case management, referrals, and classes in the arts and recreational activities, as well as educational workshops.”

*No stipend included*

Ages 12 – 25

Location 440 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94110

Time

Session Dates: On-going basis throughout the year

Days: Monday through Friday

Times: 10:00AM – 7:00PM Monday – Thursday, 10:00AM – 6:30PM Friday

Contact Coordinator Solymar Solá- Negrón, AMFT

Acting Director of Treatment & Gender Specific Programs

Phone: (415) 487-6717

ssnegron@horizons-sf.org

Program Link https://www.horizons-sf.org/programs/treatment/substance-abuse/

*No Application Provided*

EMIC Behavioral Health Services

Program Summary “The primary purpose of the Mental Health Program is to meet the unmet mental health needs of youth and families who are traditionally unwilling to pursue treatment, and whose problems place them at significant risk, and impede adequate functioning within their family, school, community, and mainstream society.”

*No stipend included*

Ages 12 – 25

Location (440 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94110)

Time

Session Dates: On-going basis throughout the year

Days: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Times: From 2:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. (1 hr. per session)

For Appointment: Call Rebeca (415) 487-6738

Contact Coordinator Solymar Solá- Negrón, AMFT

Acting Director of Treatment & Gender Specific Programs

Phone: (415) 487-6717

ssnegron@horizons-sf.org

Program Link https://www.horizons-sf.org/programs/treatment/emic/

*No Application Provided*