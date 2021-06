It’s summer and the Mission has two pools – Garfield Park pool will reopen on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 and the Mission pool is already open.

We’ve posted the hours below. The pools are open to everyone.

Garfield Pool 2021 Summer Season Schedule 07/13/2021-08/14/2021

Will officially reopen to the public on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021

Monday – Closed

Tuesday –

*Neighborhood Group Swim* – 9:00am-11:00am

Senior Swim – 11:30am-12:30pm

Family Swim – 1:00pm-2:00pm

Lap Swim – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Lap Swim – 4:00pm-5:00pm

Wednesday –

Lap Swim – 7:30am-8:30am

*Neighborhood Group Swim* – 9:00am-11:00am

Senior Swim – 11:30am-12:30pm

Family Swim – 1:00pm-2:00pm

Lap Swim – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Thursday –

*Neighborhood Group Swim* – 9:00am-11:00am

Senior Swim – 11:30am-12:30pm

*Neighborhood Group Swim* – 1:00pm-2:00pm

Family Swim – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Lap Swim – 4:00pm-5:00pm

Friday –

Lap Swim – 7:30am-8:30am

*Neighborhood Group Swim* – 9:00am-11:00am

Senior Swim – 11:30am-12:30pm

Family Swim – 1:00pm-2:00pm

Lap Swim – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Saturday –

Senior Swim – 9:00am-10:00am

Family Swim – 10:30am-12:00pm

Family Swim – 1:00pm-2:00pm

Lap Swim – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Lap Swim – 4:00pm-5:00pm

Sunday – Closed

Supervisor Information

Facility Supervisor Angela Montemayor – angela.montemayor@sfgov.org

Assistant Facility Supervisor Timothy Chase – tim.chase@sfgov.org

Pool Fees

General Admission Adult – $7.00

Children -$ 1.00

*Bring exact change*

Note: If child is under 48 inches, they must be supervised by an adult.

You can get more information here

Mission Community Pool | 1 Linda St., San Francisco, CA, 94110 | Courtesy to San Francisco Recreation & Parks.

Mission Community Pool 2021 Summer Season Schedule 06/29/2021-08/14/2021

Monday – Closed

Tuesday –

Learning to Swim – 9:00am-11:00am

Senior Swim – 11:30am-12:30pm

Lap Swim – 1:00pm-2:00pm

Family Swim (Begins on 06/29) – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Lap Swim – 4:00pm-5:00pm

Wednesday –

Lap Swim – 7:30am-8:30am

Learning to Swim – 9:00am-11:00am

Senior Swim – 11:30am-12:30pm

Lap Swim – 1:00pm-2:00pm

Family Swim (Begins on 06/29) – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Thursday –

Learning to Swim – 9:00am-11:00am

Senior Swim – 11:30am-12:30pm

Lap Swim – 1:00pm-2:00pm

Family Swim (Begins on 06/29) – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Lap Swim – 4:00pm-5:00pm

Friday –

Lap Swim – 7:30am-8:30am

Learning to Swim – 9:00am-11:00am

Senior Swim – 11:30am-12:30pm

Lap Swim – 1:00pm-2:00pm

*Neighborhood Group Swim* – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Saturday –

Senior Swim – 9:00am-10:00am

Lap Swim – 10:30am-11:30am

*Parent Child* – 1:00pm-1:30pm

Family Swim (Begins on 06/29) – 2:30pm-3:30pm

Lap Swim – 4:00pm-5:00pm

Sunday – Closed

Mission Pool Service

Everyone is welcomed!

This pool offers lap swim, senior swim, recreation swim, water aerobics classes, and lessons.

Note: If child is under 48 inches, they must be supervised by an adult.

You can get more information here.

