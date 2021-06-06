Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

San Francisco may be the first U.S. city reach “herd immunity”. Whatever that means. Many factors are cited for the City’s relative success, though the City’s relative wealth, and the ability of many to work from home, are not among them. Also among forgotten factors were the parklets.

The Miracle of the Market Part I. During the Great Depression food was thrown away while people starved. We’re now seeing a repeat on the global stage with the vaccines.

The Miracle of the Market Part II. The FDA has approved a drug to slow down Alzheimers. The drug hasn’t been tested, costs about $56,000 a year, causes serious side effects and was opposed by the FDA’s advisory committee.

The Miracle of the Market Part III. Two-thirds of Congress receives substantial donations from Big Pharma, with Pfizer leading the pack.

The former tyrannical head of the SFPD “Principled Policing Bureau,” has resigned his post as chief of Broadmoor police. In his tearful resignation, Michael Connoly admitted he made “mistakes.” Will the new “reformed” SFPD give him a second chance?

The Board of Supervisors swung into rare action yesterday extending a moratorium on evictions and giving the green light to a controversial coffee house.

No surprise that Israel’s latest indiscriminate bombing of Palestinian civilians has provoked another wave of anti-semitism.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 8, DPH reports over 79 percent (626,281) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and 69 percent (542,864) are completely vaccinated. On June 8, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 3,231. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

After reporting a transmission rate over 1, Covid-19 R Estimation lowered its estimate of the San Francisco R Number back to .88, and kept its California estimate around .85. The ensemble average San Francisco’s R Number is .81, and the average California R Number is .72.

Between May 6 and June 5, DPH reports there were 42 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 7.04 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 67 new cases or 17.92 new cases per 10,000 residents. During that month, the Citywide rate was 5.29 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending June 1, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 13 new cases, or 1.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Case rates (based on group size) for the month of May: Asians 2.68, Whites 3.20, Multi-racials 4.32, Latinx 10.70, Blacks 21.09, Native Americans 22.01, and Pacific Islanders 51.97.

For the week ending June 5, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 18 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 38 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On June 5, Covid patients accounted for 2.45 percent of ICU occupancy and .37 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 0 Covid patients and 37 percent ICU occupancy. Of 15 reported Covid patients, 13 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

Between April 4 and June 3, residents in the Mission had a .88 positivity rate. Visitacion Valley had the highest rate with 1.82 percent and nine neighborhoods, including Glen Park, had rates below .31 percent.

During the month of May, those San Franciscans below the age of 4 had 14 positive tests, while ages 5-10 had 32 positive tests, 11-13 22, 14-17 16, 18-20 28, 21-29 113, 30-39 102, 40-49 68, 50-59 47, 60-69 32, 70-79 11 and those 80 and above had 8 positive tests.

San Francisco’s 547th Covid-related death was recorded on May 23. Despite this new death, according to DPH, there are still 3 San Francisco Covid-related deaths in May. 74 percent of all deaths were San Franciscans above the age of 69. Only 2.9 percent of all deaths had no underlying conditions.