Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Confirmed Covid hospitalizations in San Francisco drop below 10!

Unlike other regions in the world, the Covid pandemic in SF and much of the country is down but not out. Unlikely we will see it eradicated, but to go from epidemic to endemic would be very cool. The rise of the new variant in Britain is showing what that might look like.

lt’s the 40th anniversary of AIDS. We remember how discrimination and foot dragging cost many lives in the 80’s, but healthcare workers, including Anthony Fauci, who fought AIDS played important roles in combatting Covid.

Forty years later there is no excuse for the discrimination and political-economic foot dragging that prolonged and worsened the Covid pandemic.

Nor is there any excuse for the cold-blooded murder of Sean Monterosa.

Ace (emerging) reporter Julian Mark goes to the Outer Mission to file his last local burger report.

And meet Chris Field, who is not pretending to be blind.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 6, DPH reports over 79 percent (623,411) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and 68 percent (537,503) are completely vaccinated. On June 6, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 2,936. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation oddly lifted its estimate of the San Francisco R Number above 1 to 1.05, and lowered its California estimate to .85. All models in the ensemble put the San Francisco R Number below .9 with an average of .75. The ensemble’s average estimate for California estimate is .71.

Between May 4 and June 3, DPH reports there were 40 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 6.71 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point was the City’s hottest Covid spot with 66 new cases or 17.65 new cases per 10,000 residents. During that month, only 6 neighborhoods posted more than 20 cases, all but the Tenderloin in the Southeast.

For the week ending May 30, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 13 new cases, or 1.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

For the month of May, Latinx residents tested positively 141 times (29 percent of all positive tests), Whites had 112 (23 percent), Blacks 92 (19 percent), Asians 79 (16 percent), Multi-racials 16 (3 percent), Pacific Islanders 14 (3 percent) and Native Americans had 3 positive tests in May, or .6 percent of the total.

For the week ending June 3, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 33 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 36 percent and Acute Care availability was 27 percent. On June 3, Covid patients accounted for 1.75 percent of ICU occupancy and .31 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 96 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 5 Covid patients and 76 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patient and 51 percent ICU occupancy. Of 22 reported Covid patients, 16 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

For the month of May, Blacks had a positivity rate of 1.60 percent, Latinx 1.46 percent, Multi-racials .81 percent, Whites .37 percent and Asians .33 percent. The rates for Native Americans and Pacific Islanders were negligible.

There have been 0 reported Covid-related deaths in San Francisco since May 7. For the month of May, only 3 Covid-related deaths have been reported.