Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

UCSF Grand Rounds features what has worked in the Mission to bring the vaccine to the Latinx community.

If you’re looking for a summary of the vaccines, what they are and how they work, here’s a pretty good thread.

Now if there were only a way to vaccinate the cops from outbreaks of racist bias.

Monday begins a hearing on the potentially catastrophic incompetence and corruption that has put the entire City at risk. Will the Supes get to the truth before the Big One?

And if you’re in the market for dynamite chile rellenos, come to Doña Tere Market.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 3, DPH reports over 78 percent (619,147) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 66percent (525,854) are completely vaccinated. On June 3, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 2,585. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation holds its estimate of the San Francisco R Number at .76, and raises its California estimate to .89. The ensemble agrees with a .76 estimate for San Francisco, and raises its California estimate to .81.

Between May 1 and May 30, DPH reports 39 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 6.54 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 67 new cases or 17.92 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 5.55 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 27, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City stayed low with 13 new cases, or 1.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Some things don’t change. With new cases at an all time low, SF’s highly lauded contact tracing program should be on top of its game. Strangely (or not) the program has managed to reach about the same proportion of people who tested positive (79 percent) and their contacts (84 percent) has it has throughout the pandemic.

For the week ending May 31, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 3 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care availability was 28 percent. On May 31, Covid patients accounted for 2.8 percent of ICU occupancy and .62 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 5 Covid patients and 71 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patient and 51 percent ICU occupancy. Of 22 reported Covid patients, 16 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

San Francisco is now collecting the fewest Covid tests since July 8.

There have been 0 reported Covid-related deaths in San Francisco since May 7. So far there are 3 reported Covid-related deaths May.