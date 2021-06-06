Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Persistent Pandemic Part I: Many San Franciscans feel the pandemic has passed, and from looking at the numbers, that’s not crazy feeling. However, if you’re working in health care, agriculture or restaurants, the threat continues, as Marc Norton points out.

The Persistent Pandemic Part II: There have been no lack of political outrages during the pandemic, but as the disease contiunues to rage around the world, especially in South America, vaccine hoarding and profiteering is one of the most bonehead and infuriating of all.

The Persistent Pandemic Part III: Closing schools made sense at the beginning of the pandemic. But after 14 months and relatively high vaccination rates, the costs of the shutdown are piling up.

Mission High School students got together outside for one of the best projects at the art wall in years.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 1, DPH reports over 78 percent (616,051) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 66percent (522,020) are completely vaccinated. On June 1, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 2,376. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R Number at .85, and kept its California estimate at .92. All the models in the ensemble estimate California below 1, with an average of .80. Half the ensemble’s estimates for San Francisco remain below .9, with an average estimate of .80.

The fall in SF Covid cases can be seen in the neighborhoods. Between April 29 and May 28, DPH reports 47 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 7.88 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 71 new cases or 18.99 new cases per 10,000 residents. Only 8 neighborhoods, 4 in the Southeast sector, had rates over 2.75 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 6.00 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 25, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City remained 14 new cases, or 1.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As of June 1, approximately 53 percent of Black San Franciscans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. For other groups, 62 percent of Whites, 65 percent of Latinx, 72 percent of Asians, 83 percent of Native Americans and 90 percent of Pacific Islanders have received at least one dose.

For the week ending May 29, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 5 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care availability was 27 percent. On May 29, Covid patients accounted for 2.1 percent of ICU occupancy and .74 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 4 Covid patients and 83 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patient and 51 percent ICU occupancy.

Between March 29 and May 28, the Mission had an .84 percent positivity rate. Over than time, Visitacion Valley had the highest rate (1.80 percent) while 7 neighborhoods reported less than .26 percent.

There have been 0 reported Covid-related deaths in San Francisco since May 7. So far there a 3 reported Covid-related deaths May.