After today, Mission Local will discontinue Covid Tracker as a feature. We will continue to provide feature stories on the virus and daily Covid data and graphs on our data page. The daily data feature may return if circumstances warrant.

Masks or no masks, it’s obvious the pandemic is still very much alive. As case numbers in SF are low, they have begun rising among Latinx residents, especially in relation to their population size. And around the world the situation is far worse.

With “public health” an oxymoron in the U.S., an economy obsessed with profiteering and a political system, often inexplicable, it is no wonder that fear (and shutdowns) became the primary strategy employed to contain the virus. Fear works, for a while, but it’s got its downsides.

It’s been an emotional year all around, as Julien, an 8th grader, documents for the Report Card.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 14, DPH reports over 80 percent (632,676) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 70 percent (557,352) are completely vaccinated. In addition, 90 percent of San Franciscans 65 and older had received at least one shot, while 81 percent are completely vaccinated.On June 14, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 2,228. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation lowered its estimate of the San Francisco R Number again to .91, while raising its California estimate to .85. The ensemble is generally in line, with an average estimate for San Francisco’s R Number at .85, and an average estimate for California at .79.

Nieghborhood numbers stay the same as yesterday. Between May 12 and June 11, DPH reports 37 positive tests in the Mission or a rate of 6.20 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 66 positive tests or 17.65 new cases per 10,000 residents. Only Bayview Hunters Point, Visitacion Valley, Oceanview/Ingleside and the Mission reported more than 20 positive tests .

For the week ending June 7, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 14 new cases, or 1.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As of June 10, the case rate (per 10,000 residents) for San Franciscans during the pandemic were as follows: Pacific Islanders 1696, Latinx 1123, Native American 800, Blacks 532, Whites 235, Asians 227 and Muti-racials 187. The Citywide case rate was 424. As the chart points out, the relative disparity among communities has not disappeared.

With relatvely low raw numbers, high percentage increases can be misleading. For the week ending June 11, DPH reports the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 59 percent (the totals rose from 11 on June 4 to 16 on June 10). During the week of June 11, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On June 11, Covid patients accounted for 1.75 percent of ICU occupancy and .7 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 0 Covid patients and 37 percent ICU occupancy. Of 15 reported Covid patients, 13 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

From June 1 through June 10, the positivity rate for Latinx was 2.28 percent, Blacks 1.18 percent, and Whites .35 percent. For other groups, the rate was negligible. Between April 11 and June 10, the Mission had a positivity rate of .87 percent. Four neighborhoods had positivity rates over 1 percent, including Visitacion Valley, Western Addition, Bayview Hunters Point (where the vaccination rate is among the highest) and Lakeshore (the City neighborhood least vaccinated).

In May DPH recorded 12 positive tests and 0 deaths among the unhoused. Only 2 positive tests and 0 deaths were reported in Skilled Nursing Facilities. In Single Resident Occupancy hotels (SROs), DPH reports 10 positive tests and 0 deaths during the month of May.

San Francisco’s 550th Covid-related death was recorded on June 4. In the month of May there were 5 Covid-related SF deaths. Through the pandemic, 75 percent of all deaths were San Franciscans above the age of 69. Only 2.9 percent of all deaths had no underlying conditions.