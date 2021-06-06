Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Good News: Naomi is back with a story about Christopher Coleman who knows how to cook in an SRO and how to protect pedestrians in the Mission.

Good News 2.0: Britain may be in the midst of a case spike due to the Indian variant, but hospitalizations and deaths have cratered and remain low. Is the pandemic over in Britain?

A couple of weeks ago, over six months late, the CDC acknowledged the dominant role of airborne transmission of the coronavirus. The sluggish response in “following the science” was not limited to the CDC as this article from British Colombia (and the underlying study) show. Politics and economics were far more determinant than science when it came to public health.

The reluctance to learn from science, especially on this key issue, and to change policies accordingly, had the effect of worsening the pandemic in Britain, and around the world.

Finally, here’s a guide to making indoor spaces safe.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 31, DPH reports over 78 percent (615,077) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 66percent (520,308) are completely vaccinated. On May 31, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 2,582. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R Number at .85, and dropped its California estimate to a more likely .92. All the models in the ensemble estimate California below 1, with an average of .75. Half the ensemble’s estimates for San Francisco remain below .8, with an average estimate of .73.

Between April 28 and May 27, DPH reports 52 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 8.72 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 74 new cases or 19.79 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 6.28 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 24, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City remained 14 new cases, or 1.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. This is the lowest number since last March.

Although SF has high vaccination rates, many are still unvaccinated not because they are Republicans but because they fear missing work. Across the country, stark racial disparities in vaccination rates persist.

For the week ending May 28, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 5 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 45 percent and Acute Care availability was 37 percent. On May 28, DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 4 Covid patients and 83 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patient and 51 percent ICU occupancy.

Between March 28 and May 27, the Mission had an .88 percent positivity rate. Over than time, Visitacion Valley had the highest rate (1.81 percent) while 7 neighborhoods reported less than .26 percent.

According to DPH, San Francisco’s 546th death was recorded on May 7. It was the third death recorded in May, although yesterday, when there were a total of 545 deaths, DPH also reported three Covid-related May deaths.