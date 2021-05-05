Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

As the City expands reopening, DPH reports slight upticks in new cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate.

Remember when getting tested at a private hospital or clinic was difficult. No more. Testing at private hospitals has become a big business.

The pandemic has always been “a tale of two cities”. With the vaccine, the differences have become starker.

The CDC has finally agreed that transmission of the virus is an airborne threat (which we’ve known for about nine months). Why did it take so long for the CDC to admit the obvious? “The new focus underscores the need for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue standards for employers to address potential hazards in the workplace, some experts said.”

In San Francisco, CCSF budget cuts are viewed as a “direct attack” on Philippine and Asian communities.

Lights, dancing and more in the neighborhood this weekend.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 7, DPH reports over 74 percent (567,357) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 54 percent (411,375) are completely vaccinated. On May 7, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 7,484. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R number at .85, while raising its estimate for California over 1 to 1.01. The ensemble estimates the average SF R Number at .78, while its California R Number estimate stayed at .9. Some estimates for Alameda remain high, but the ensemble average estimate lowered to .85.

Between April 4 and May 3, DPH reports 75 new cases in the Mission or 12.6 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point continues to have the highest number of new cases (89) and highest rate at 23.9 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Excelsior, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods before community engagement kicked in, reported only 13 new cases at a rate below 3.28 per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending April 30, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 27 new cases, or 3.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

During the month of April, Whites had 34 percent of the new cases, Asians 18.13 percent, Latinx 18.13 percent, Blacks 16.18 percent, and Multi-racials 2.4 percent.

Though 6 new patients were admitted into SF hospitals for Acute Care, for the week ending May 4, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 19 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 36 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On May 4, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.1 percent of ICU occupancy and 1.3 percent of Acute Care occupancy. DPH reports on May 4, the City had 100 percent ICU and 98 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week that SFGH, UCSF and Kaiser had 19 of 28 reported Covid patients in the City.

In April, the Mission had a positivity rate of .92 percent. In comparison Bayview Hunters Point had a postivity rate of 1.79 percent, Visitacion Valley 1.76 percent, Western Addition 1.75 percent, SOMA 1.10 percent, Outer Mission .87 percent, Tenderloin .85 percent, Portola .64 percent, Bernal Heights .61 percent, Glen Park .45 percent, Excelsior .45 percent, Castro .3 percent,and Presidio Heights had a positivity rate of .24 percent .

As of May 5, 62 percent of Mission residents have been vaccinated. In the southeast sector of the City, 71 percent of Portola residents, 70 percent of Potrero Hill residents, 69 percent of Excelsior residents, 66 percent of Bayview Hunters Point residents, 62 percent of residents in Bernal Heights, Oceanview, Merced and Ingleside, and 61 percent of residents in Visitacion Valley, and 59 percent of residents in the Tenderloin have been vaccinated.

Even though “underlying conditions” have been difficult to assess with precision, during the pandemic 63.2 percent of the deaths and 18.8 percent of SF cases have been associated with one or more underlying condition, whereas 2.8 percent of the deaths, and 35 percent of the cases have not. The rest are unknown. In April 47.12 percent of the cases were not associated with an underlying condition.