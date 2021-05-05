Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The UCSF Grand Rounds yesterday discussed the situation with people who are immunocompromised (complicated) and the situation around the world (not good). One participant suggested SF might reach the ever elusive “herd immunity” in a couple months.

Want to know how the pandemic can be prolonged and worsened? Ask the Vegetable Growers in Yakima WA, as well as local employers of low wage workers. DPH still refuses to report any data on workplace outbreaks.

Bars are open in SF. Schools?

The Biden Administration decision to support waivers for vaccine patents was welcome news. But as yet we don’t know if and when those patent protections will be waived.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 6, DPH reports 74 percent (565,222) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 52 percent (402,149) are completely vaccinated. On May 6, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 7,461. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R number at .86, while raising its estimate for California to .99. The ensemble estimates the average SF R Number at .78, while its California R Number estimate ticked up to .9. Estimates for Alameda range from .72 to 1.44 which suggests a great deal of uncertainty. The ensemble average estimate is .88.

Between April 3 and May 2, DPH reports 71 new cases in the Mission or 11.9 new cases per 10,000 residents. Since the pandemic began there have been 4115 cases in the Mission or a rate of 690 cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending April 29, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 25 new cases, or 2.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

During the month of April, Whites had 34 percent of the new cases, Asians 18.13 percent, Latinx 18.13 percent, Blacks 16.18 percent, and Multi-racials 2.4 percent.

For the week ending May 3, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 30 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On May 1, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 3.2 percent of ICU occupancy and .7 percent of Acute Care occupancy. DPH reports on May 3, the City had 100 percent ICU and 97 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week that SFGH, UCSF and Kaiser had 19 of 28 reported Covid patients in the City.

In April, the Mission had a positivity rate of .92 percent. In comparison Bayview Hunters Point had a postivity rate of 1.79 percent, Visitacion Valley 1.76 percent, Western Addition 1.75 percent, SOMA 1.10 percent, Outer Mission .87 percent, Tenderloin .85 percent, Portola .64 percent, Bernal Heights .61 percent, Glen Park .45 percent, Excelsior .45 percent, Castro .3 percent,and Presidio Heights had a positivity rate of .24 percent .

As of May 5, 62 percent of Mission residents have been vaccinated. In the southeast sector of the City, 71 percent of Portola residents, 70 percent of Potrero Hill residents, 69 percent of Excelsior residents, 66 percent of Bayview Hunters Point residents, 62 percent of residents in Bernal Heights, Oceanview, Merced and Ingleside, and 61 percent of residents in Visitacion Valley, and 59 percent of residents in the Tenderloin have been vaccinated.

DPH has reported 6 deaths during the month of April and approximately 1968 cases for an April case fatality rate (CFR) of .3 percent.