Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

After decades of defunding and degrading California’s public health infrastructure, you might assume the pandemic served as a wakeup call for elected officials. Don’t bet on it.

More on T cells providing immunity, and the US Army (bioweapons division) reminds us not to throw away our masks.

Some schools are reopening, but without after-school programs, some of the same old problems remain.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 5, DPH reports over 73 percent (561,749) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 51 percent (392,374) are completely vaccinated. On May 5, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 7,039. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

According to Covid-19 R Estimation the San Francisco R number dropped to .85, while the California R number ticked up to .94. The ensemble estimates the average SF R Number at .78, while its California R Number average estimate stayed at .88. That Alameda line is disturbing. It seems an outlier. The ensemble includes this projection, but all other models are below 1, for an average R Number of .9.

Between April 2 and May 1, DPH reports 72 new cases in the Mission or 12.1 new cases per 10,000 residents. During that month, Bayview Hunters Point had the highest number of cases (88) and the highest rate (23.5 new cases per 10,000 residents), while 19 neighborhoods, including former hotspot Excelsior, report less than 20 cases and rates lower than 3.28 per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending April 27, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 25 new cases, or 2.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

During the month of April, Whites had 34 percent of the new cases, Asians 18.13 percent, Latinx 18.13 percent, Blacks 16.18 percent, and Multi-racials 2.4 percent.

For the week ending May 2, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 31 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On May 1, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 3.2 percent of ICU occupancy and .7 percent of Acute Care occupancy. DPH reports on May 2, the City had 100 percent ICU and 96 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week SFGH had 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy. On the other side of the Mission, CPMC had 2 Covid patients and 34 percent ICU occupancy.

In April, the Mission had a positivity rate of .92 percent.

As of May 5, 87 percent of San Franciscans 65 and older had received one dose of the vaccine, while 73 percent are fully vaccinated.

DPH has reported 6 deaths during the month of April and approximately 1968 cases for an April case fatality rate (CFR) of .3 percent.