Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Developments in the Mission include more coffee, a long line for affordable housing and la muerte.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. No new vaccination numbers today. As of May 28, DPH reports over 77 percent (613,011) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 65 percent (517,762) are completely vaccinated. On May 28, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 3,380. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R Number at .8, and its California estimate remains very elevated at 1.27. Half the ensemble‘s estimates for San Francisco remain below .9, with an average estimate of .76. All the models in the ensemble estimate California below 1, with an average of .74.

The hardest hit neighborhood in the Mission remains the one bounded by 23rd and Cesar Chavez, South Van Ness and Harrison with 514 total cases or a rate of 993.4 cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 21, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 15 new cases, or 1.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

With more restaurants and bars opening (where many Latinx residents work), the Latinx proportion of new cases has begun to rise again. As of May 23, Latinx residents had 112 positive tests so far in May, Whites 88, Blacks 73, Asians 68, Pacific Islanders 11, Multi-racials 10 and Native Americans 2.

Despite four new Acute Care hospitalizations reported on May 25, for the week ending May 25, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 14 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 27 percent. On May 25, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.8 percent of ICU occupancy and .8 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH and UCSF had 15 of 22 hospitalized Covid patients.

As of May 23, the positivity rate for Black residents in San Francisco was 1.66 percent, Latinx 1.50 percent, Whites and Asians .38 percent. Other groups had negligible positivity rates.

According to DPH, San Francisco’s 545th death was recorded on May 7. It was the third death recorded in May, although yesterday, when there were a total of 542 deaths, DPH reported two Covid-related May deaths.