Wow. Covid confirmed hospitalizations down to 10. Unfortunately, hospitals can still be dangerous places.

Closing Dolores Park playground for the summer? Really?

UCSF Dr. Monica Ghandi writes that rather than developing boosters which probably won’t be necessary, resources are better utilized producing and distributing The Vaccine for areas of the world (like India) which have high case rates and low vaccine access.

NERD ALERT. Do the math on outdoor transmission, unvaccinated, masks/no masks.

And check out what’s up in the District this weekend, including Carnaval.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 27, DPH reports over 77 percent (611,366) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 65 percent (515,366) are completely vaccinated. On May 27, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 3,787. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R Number at .8, and jumped its California estimate over 1 to a surprising 1.27. We’ll see how long that holds. Half the ensemble‘s estimates for San Francisco remain below .9, with an average estimate of .76 All the models in the ensemble estimate California below 1, with an average of .76.

Between April 24 and May 23, DPH reports 52 new cases among Mission residents or a rate of 8.72 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point continues to be the City’s primary hot spot with 75 new cases and a rate of 20.06 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 6.61 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 20, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 16 new cases, or 1.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

With more restaurants and bars opening (where many Latinx residents work), the Latinx proportion of new cases has begun to rise again. As of May 23, Latinx residents had 112 positive tests so far in May, Whites 88, Blacks 73, Asians 68, Pacific Islanders 11, Multi-racials 10 and Native Americans 2.

For the week ending May 24, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 13 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 27 percent. On May 24, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.1 percent of ICU occupancy and .8 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 96 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows last week SFGH had an average of 4 Covid patients and 81 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had an average of 1 Covid patient and 51 percent ICU occupancy.

As of May 23, the positivity rate for Black residents in San Francisco was 1.66 percent, Latinx 1.50 percent, Whites and Asians .38 percent. Other groups had negligible positivity rates.

As of May 27, DPH estimates 90 percent of all Pacific Islanders in San Francisco have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Native Americans have received at least 82 percent, Asians 72 percent, Latinx 64 percent, Whites 61 percent and Blacks 53 percent. DPH also notes uncertainty and possible imprecision in these figures.

DPH recorded the City’s second Covid-related death in May on May 8.