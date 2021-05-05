Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid Tracker will continue with full graphs and minimum commentary unless circumstances warrant otherwise.

As new cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates continue to decline, the R Number is rising again.

One of the downsides of masking is getting rid of the masks once they’ve been used. Recent studies estimated an astounding 129 billion face masks being used globally every month (3 million / minute) and most are disposable face masks made from plastic microfibers.

A leading charlatan from the Hoover Institute’s misinformation mafia has been unmasked.

Obesity has been a big contributor to serious Covid illness and death. In many cases, especialy shool closures, responses to the virus may have made the problem worse.

The Mission reacts to the state’s new Rent deal and the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 25, DPH reports 78 percent (608,011) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and over 66 percent (510,114) are completely vaccinated. On May 25, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 4,477. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation raised its estimate for the San Francisco R number to .95 today, in a range from .58-1.30. Its California estimate is .84. Half the ensemble‘s estimates are above .9, with an average estimate of .79 The average California estimate is .77.

Between April 22 and May 21, DPH reports 53 new cases among Mission residents or a rate of 8.89 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point continues to be the City’s primary hot spot with 79 new cases and a rate of 21.13 new cases per 10,000 residents. Twenty neighborhoods had rates of less than 6 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 18, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 15 new cases, or 1.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, the long sought DPH target.

Based on the group’s population, as of May 20, Pacific Islanders have had a May case rate of 37.12 (10 cases), Blacks 15.36 (67 cases), Native Americans 14.67 (2 cases), Latinx 7.46 (99 cases), Multi-racials 2.43 (9 cases), White 2.35 (83 cases) and Asians 2.31 (68 cases).

For the week ending May 22, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 6 percent, . During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On May 22, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.45 percent of ICU occupancy and .6 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows last week SFGH had an average of 4 Covid patients and 81 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had an average of 1 Covid patient and 51 percent ICU occupancy.

You can believe your eyes, but question DPH. The weekly average positivity rate is low but hard to believe it’s that low.

Those San Franciscans over 70 account for 4.3 percent of May’s new cases, but 78 percent of the Covid related deaths. There is no demographic information on the 2 Covid-related deaths so far in May. Over 78 percent of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated.

DPH recorded the City’s second Covid-related death in May on May 8.