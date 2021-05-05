Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid Tracker will continue with full graphs and minimum commentary unless circumstances warrant otherwise.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. SFDPH has yet to update vaccination numbers for the weekend. As of May 21, DPH reports over 77 percent (601,713) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 65 percent (501,429) are completely vaccinated. On May 21, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 6,551. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts its estimate for the San Francisco R number at .73, while raising its estimate for California to .89. All models in the ensemble continue to show San Francisco and California below 1, with a San Francisco average estimate of .75, while California’s average estimate remained .79.

Between April 18 and May 17, DPH reports 62 new cases in the Mission or 10.4 new cases per 10,000 residents. With numbers dropping, Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest spot with 78 new cases over the past month or 20.9 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 7.4 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 14, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 17 new cases, or 2.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

So far in May, Latinx residents have had 27.7 percent of new cases, Whites 23.4 percent, Asians 20.1 percent, Blacks 18.8, while Mullti-racials, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans accounted for around 5 percent.

For the week ending May 18, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 7 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On May 18, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.5 percent of ICU occupancy and .99 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

On May 20, there were 0 Covid patients at SFGH.

Between 5/1 and 5/15, Blacks had a positivity rate of 1.65 percent, Latinx 1.42 percent, White, .42 percent, Asians .42 percent with Multi-racials, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans negligible.

So far in May, there have been 158 men and 145 women who tested positive. No cases noted for trans males or females or “other.”

DPH recorded the City’s second Covid-related death in May on May 8.