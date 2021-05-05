Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid Tracker will continue with full graphs and minimum commentary unless circumstances warrant otherwise.

Call it a milestone. Yeterday was the first day since last March SFGH did not have a single Covid patient.

Unless you’re totally wasted from the masking and school debates, check out yesterday’s UCSF Grand Rounds, and reflections on a school year with no school.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. SFDPH has yet to update vaccination numbers for the weekend. As of May 20, DPH reports 77 percent (599,377) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 64 percent (489,797) are completely vaccinated. On May 20, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 6,888. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation kept its estimate for the San Francisco R number at .70, while maintaining its estimate for California at .86. All models in the ensemble continue to show San Francisco and California below 1, with a San Francisco average estimate of .75, while California’s average estimate remained .8.

Between April 17 and May 16, DPH reports 65 new cases in the Mission or 10.9 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest spot with 80 new cases over the past month or 21.4 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 7.54 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 13, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 17 new cases, or 2.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

So far in May, Latinx residents have had 72 positive tests, Whites 68, Blacks 55, Asians 51, Mullti-racials 5, Pacific Islander 4 and Native Americans 2.

For the week ending May 17, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 22 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On May 17, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.5 percent of ICU occupancy and .87 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 98 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

On May 20, there were 0 Covid patients at SFGH.

Between 5/1 and 5/15, Blacks had a positivity rate of 1.65 percent, Latinx 1.42 percent, White, .42 percent, Asians .42 percent with Multi-racials, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans negligible.

So far in May, those 30-39 have the most cases (60) while those 80 and above have fewer cases (4) than those 0-4 (6). Unfortunately, DPH does not release demographics for recent deaths.

Covid-related death numbers are anythng but static. According to DPH today, the 541st death was reported on May 6, and is the only Covid-related SF death in May.