Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid Tracker will continue with full graphs and minimum commentary unless circumstances warrant otherwise.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. SFDPH has yet to update vaccination numbers for the weekend. As of May 19, DPH reports over 76 percent (596,094) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 63 percent (484,292) are completely vaccinated. On May 19, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 7,205. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation revised its estimate for the San Francisco R number to .70, while maintaining its estimate for California at .86. All models in the ensemble continue to show San Francisco and California below 1, with a San Francisco average estimate of .77, while California’s average estimate dropped to .8.

Between April 15 and May 14, DPH reports 68 new cases in the Mission or 11.4 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest spot with 90 new cases over the past month or 24.1 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 12, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 18 new cases, or 2.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

So far in May, Latinx residents have had 72 positive tests, Whites 68, Blacks 55, Asians 51, Mullti-racials 5, Pacific Islander 4 and Native Americans 2.

For the week ending May 16, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 28 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On May 16, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.5 percent of ICU occupancy and .6 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week that SFGH had 5 Covid patients and 83 percent ICU occupancy..

Between 5/1 and 5/15, Blacks had a positivity rate of 1.65 percent, Latinx 1.42 percent, White, .42 percent, Asians .42 percent with Multi-racials, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans negligible.

So far in May, those 30-39 have the most cases (60) while those 80 and above have fewer cases (4) than those 0-4 (6).

Covid-related death numbers are anythng but static. According to DPH today, the 541st death was reported on May 6, and is the only Covid-related SF death in May.