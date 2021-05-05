Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

With vaccination rates relatively high, the numbers look very much like they did yesterday. And the day before yesterday.

Some secondary school students have gone back to school. Now many “zoom in a room” rather than at home.

Delaying vaccination of American kids between 12-15 would make tens of millions of additional doses immediately available to hard-hit regions in the world and curb the rise and spread of new variants.

Back to the vaccine v. variant story. The vaccine appears to work well, against the variants so far, but that’s not the end of the story.

Carmela Cruz shares tragic pandemic memories.

Though dance is coming back to the Bay Area, a home for live music looks appears to be gone.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 12, DPH reports over 75 percent (576,105) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 58 percent (446,155) are completely vaccinated. On May 11, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 7,707. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R number in a range from .63-1.08 for an average of .86, while maintaining its estimate for California around .95. All models in the ensemble show San Francisco and California below 1, with a San Francisco average estimate of .76, and California’s average estimate at .88.

Between April 9 and May 8, DPH reports 74 new cases in the Mission or 12.4 new cases per 10,000 residents. The cumulative total number of cases in the Mission stands at 4125 or 691.7 cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest spot with 97 new cases over the past month and a cumulative rate of 1,037.9 cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 5, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 24 new cases, or 2.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Based on the group’s population size, Pacific Islanders had an April case rate of 92.8 (though only 25 new cases), Blacks had a rate of 34.2 (149 new cases), Native Americans 22 (3 new cases), Latinx 12.7 (169 new cases), Whites 8.8 (312 new cases) Multi-racials 7.3 (27 new cases) and Asians 5.6 (166 new cases). The Citywide April case rate was 10.6.

Reflecting last week’s rise in Acute Care Covid patients, for the week ending May 9, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 14 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 36 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On May 9, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 1.75 percent of ICU occupancy and .9 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 97 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week SFGH had 7 Covid patients and an 81 percent ICU occupancy rate. Across the Mission, CCMP had 0 Covid patients and a 30 percent ICU occupancy rate.

Between March 8 and May 7, Mission residents had a positivity rate of .93 percent based on 19,767 tests. Ten neighborhoods had positivity rates higher than 1, including Visitacion Valley, Bayview Hunters Point, Marina, Western Addition, Tenderloin, FiDi/South Beach, SOMA, North Beach, Chinatown and Nob Hill.

As of May 12, DPH reports 87 percent of San Franciscans 65 and older have received one vaccine dose and 75 percent have been fully vaccinated.

DPH now reports only 5 Covid-related deaths in April and 0 in May. The last death was reported on April 26.