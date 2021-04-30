Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas will hold a bicycle ride-out on Sunday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and raise funds for the Mission Food Hub.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at Potrero del Sol Park, located at 25th Street and San Bruno Avenue. There, Aztec dancers will perform an indigenous ceremony and breakfast and snacks will be served. The bike ride-out will start at 1 p.m. and end at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to make entry free contributions. The money will go toward the CANA-Mission Food Hub, which serves 9,000 families facing food insecurity every week.

“The event will help us raise funds so we can keep providing groceries to our community,” said Mission Food Hub founder Roberto Hernandez in a press release. “Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people suffering from food insecurity has increased. This event is a fun and healthy way to promote wellness for our community.”

The day’s festivities will serve as an alternative to the annual Cinco De Mayo parade and festival, which Covid-19 restrictions have again prevented. The bike ride, will be held in partnership with Mission Neighborhood Center and with support of Grants for the Arts.

In keeping with the Cinco de Mayo theme, entry free contributions are encouraged in denominations of “five” — $5, $50, $500, etc — online at www.missionfoodhub.org or https://givebutter.com/6htzzm, or mailed to Mission Food Hub-CANA, 1333 Florida St., San Francisco, CA 94110.

The hub is also welcoming non-perishable food donations, which can be made on Mondays beginning at 1 p.m., and Wednesdays and Fridays beginning at 10 a.m.