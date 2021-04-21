On Monday afternoon, a southbound driver on South Van Ness Avenue collided with a parklet on the corner of 24th Street, according to a San Francisco Police Department spokesman.

The driver struck two people, who were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca. Responding officers did not detect any impairment from drugs or alcohol in the driver, issued him or her a traffic citation for not keeping the vehicle in the lane and released the driver at the site.

Photos posted to Reddit taken just after the crash show the vehicle, which appears to be a red Toyota Avalon, stopped halfway through the parklet, with some of the structure’s walls under the car.

The parklet, which belonged to The Napper Tandy, a 16-year-old Irish bar, was gone by Wednesday afternoon.

The speed limit on that section of South Van Ness Avenue is 25 miles per hour, but vehicles traveling down the street often exceed 35.

Napper Tandy owner Marissa McGarr told Mission Local via text that she has been on vacation and did not see the collision occur, then declined to comment further.