On Monday afternoon, a southbound driver on South Van Ness Avenue collided with a parklet on the corner of 24th Street, according to a San Francisco Police Department spokesman.
The driver struck two people, who were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca. Responding officers did not detect any impairment from drugs or alcohol in the driver, issued him or her a traffic citation for not keeping the vehicle in the lane and released the driver at the site.
Photos posted to Reddit taken just after the crash show the vehicle, which appears to be a red Toyota Avalon, stopped halfway through the parklet, with some of the structure’s walls under the car.
The parklet, which belonged to The Napper Tandy, a 16-year-old Irish bar, was gone by Wednesday afternoon.
The speed limit on that section of South Van Ness Avenue is 25 miles per hour, but vehicles traveling down the street often exceed 35.
Napper Tandy owner Marissa McGarr told Mission Local via text that she has been on vacation and did not see the collision occur, then declined to comment further.
This is bound to happen again and again and again. At least this particular instance did not involve the illegal storage of liquid propane gas directly adjacent to the structure, as is the case with Dunya Bistro at 1609 Polk Street. I first noticed the problem a week ago and alerted SFPD and SFFD about it. I have now spoken twice to SFFD, made a 311 request, informed both SFMTA and Public Works (two of the primary departments involved in the multi-agency “shared” spaces program). As of yesterday, the LPG tanks were still being stored in violation of local and state fire codes. At the end of this, I have included a link to a Google document that includes photos of the above.
I also emailed the entire Board of Supervisors about that specific hazard and the overall failure of the program’s Wild West libertarian approach to seizing public space and giving it to private enterprise and then taking an entirely hands-off approach to management, inspection or anything else that shows the city was acting responsibly.
Last night, realizing I would not be able to attend the SFMTA Director’s meeting and raise the issue there, I sent an email highlighting significant lapses in the program. I specifically mentioned the LPG use and storage problems at State Bird Provisions/The Progress and Dunya Bistro.
So far no one from any city agency has responded meaningfully (i.e., with a specific plan of action) to my phone calls, emails or 311 complaints, except for SFFD who called back last Thursday. The person I spoke with said that he would file a complaint but was not sure who would respond since the “shared” spaces program is complicated and everyone has been lax with inspection and enforcement.
To give another example of irresponsibility: Manny’s (owned by SFMTA Director Manny Yekutiel) is now on its second “shared” space structure. The current one did not have the address visible on the street-facing side nor did it have the required reflectors or reflective tape on the corners and edges. I emailed him and he did write back, but he falsely claimed he had “just” finished the current structure and had been closed for Passover. The structure has been there for a couple of months as I recall. I also told him that his previous structure had those and additional violations. He lied and said that structure had been fully compliant. I had included a Google street view image in which four of the five violations I pointed out were visible. Feel free to check. The image I showed him was from November 2020.
There are also three “shared” spaces structures standing on the northbound Polk Street bike lane. SFMTA, SF Bicycle Coalition and Supervisor Peskin’s office are so unconcerned with that that they couldn’t even be bothered to reply to several inquiries that I’ve made starting last September. I find SFMTA’s take back of the limited hours bike lane to be obnoxious, arrogant, extraordinarily shady and antithetical to SFMTA and city policy about safe streets, climate change, vision zero, open government, etc., etc. Perhaps even worse, that part-time bike lane was SFMTA’s “compromise” after Ed Lee, doing the bidding of Drs. Hiura and Hiura, tried to kill the project entirely.
To be clear, these are not shared spaces. Sharing sounds nice, but as we know from Uber, Airbnb and others, rhetoric alone does not change reality. That does not mean there might not be value to the program – it just strips away the warm and cuddly Kumbaya feeling we are supposed to get by pretending it is sharing.
SFMTA, Public Works, and SFFD have been quite generous with the giveaway of public space to support restaurants. Their generosity and lack of concern about literally thousands of code violations at these “shared” spaces around the city stands in marked contrast to their extremely petty bureaucratic nuance that since early last summer has prevented the creation of Covid emergency outdoor recreation spaces for kids in the Tenderloin. I’ll leave out the details, but that is something I have been working on since May 2020, and repeatedly SFMTA has has displayed a lack of initiative, commitment, and a plan for equity. Those overlapping failures to serve the young residents of the neighborhood is particularly stunning in light of Director Tumlin’s tweet in late May asking how he can help deliver transit and street use justice to communities who have been on the losing end of virtually every land use decision ever made in the United States, including in “the City that Knows How.”
https://docs.google.com/document/d/102tTI2335XPqGvoF1gUPBXj6N2VGH2XXEuwNI2vx-Lo/edit?usp=sharing
