Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

A new study out demonstrates the depths of cruelty and ignorance essential(ly screwed workers) had to endure during the pandemic. And the pandemic’s not over yet.

Experts at UCSF Grand Rounds get into the blood-clotting issue and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

During the darkest months of the pandemic, the City touted its program to provide rent relief to low-income people who had lost their jobs. Less than 25 percent of those applied received anything, and now have to apply again. For what?

Development issues are back big time in the Mission, and it’s not solely about the catastrophically absurd retrofit soft-story program that Joe has reported.

Finally this morning, a reminder from Michigan that the pandemic has been every bit as much political as it has been biological. Unfortunately no one has developed a vaccine for retrograde politics.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Note there are some discrepancies from the CDC data used for the chart and the data supplied from SFDPH. As of April 22, DPH reports 67 percent (514,281) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 43 percent (331,802) are completely vaccinated. On April 22, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 9,606. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Despite stable and relatively low numbers, the R Number news is not good. After a brief decline, Covid-19 R Estimation puts San Francisco’s R Number back up to 1.12, the highest in the state, which it still estimates at .95. We are also seeing rising estimates in the ensemble which raised its average San Francisco R Number at .9 and California R Number at .95.

Between March 20 and April 18, DPH recorded 72 new cases in the Mission for a rate of 12 new cases per 10,000 residents. The hardest hit area since the beginning of the pandemic is the one bounded by 17th, 23rd, Hampshire and the Freeway with a cumulative rate of 815.8 cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending April 14, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 34 or 3.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Asians have received 39.7 percent of the vaccines administered by the City, Latinx 26 percent, Whites 21.9 percent, Blacks 7.5 percent, Multi-racials 1.4 percent, Pacific Islanders .4 percent and Native Americans .2 percent. In comparison, Whites have received 35.6 percent of vaccines administered by all providers, Asians 35 percent, Latinx 12.4 percent, Blacks 3.6 percent, Multi-rcials 1.3 percent, Pacific Islanders .4 percent and Native Americans .2 percent.

Although hospitalizations have been dropping again over the past four days, for the week ending April 19, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 25 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On April 18, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 3.5 percent of ICU occupancy and 1.1 percent of Acute Care occupancy. No, DPH still does not provide any demographic or cumulative information regarding hospitalizations.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week of 29 Covid patients reported in SF hospitals, 22 were either at SFGH, UCSF or Kaiser.

Despite higher case and death rates, men are 10 percent less likely to get vaccinated. In San Francisco so far this month, men have tested positively 328 times, while women have 256 positive tests. Since the beginning of the pandemic 318 men and 206 women have died. The rest are “other” (but not trans male or female) or unknown.

DPH is now reporting 2 Covid-related deaths so far this month.