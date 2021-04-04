Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Look at it this way: you have a better chance of getting hit by lightning than getting a blood clot from the J&J vaccine.
The lack of clear and precise masking guidance from the CDC has allowed many hospitals and other industries to protect profits over protection while arguing they are following CDC guidance. That may be changing. Or not.
And what about those companies that frankly don’t care what the CDC says? Well, there’s always OSHA. Or not (as many meatpackers found out).
Big Pharma is already beating the drums. For what? For Big Pharma of course.
Vaccination not only prevents severe disease, but as this study from Long Term Care Facillities shows, it also controls transmission.
California has a “rent-relief” program to which provides more obstacles than aid, especially for immigrants.
Frontline health workers aren’t just those who work in the Covid wards. Naomi tells the story of Karin Paredes, a medical assistant at UCSF.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
UCSF, DPH and the Latino Task Force are collaborating to promote vaccine equity. As of April 14, Asians over 65 have received 42.3 percent of vaccine doses administered by all providers. Whites over 65 have received 35.5 percent, Latinx 7.3 percent, Blacks 4.7 percent, Multi-racials 1.2 percent, and others, less than 6 percent. For doses administered by the collaborative, Asians over 65 have received 44.3 percent, Whites 19.5 percent, Latinx 18 percent, Blacks 12 percent, Multi-racials 1.8 percent and others less than 3 percent.
Remember, last week, there was a one-day jump in hospitalizations which has since subsided. For the week ending April 10, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 5 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 9, Covid patients comprised 1.75 percent of all ICU and 1.5 percent of all Acute Care patients.
The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows SFGH with 5 Covid patients last week and 82 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patients and 43 percent ICU occupancy.