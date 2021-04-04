Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Look at it this way: you have a better chance of getting hit by lightning than getting a blood clot from the J&J vaccine.

The lack of clear and precise masking guidance from the CDC has allowed many hospitals and other industries to protect profits over protection while arguing they are following CDC guidance. That may be changing. Or not.

And what about those companies that frankly don’t care what the CDC says? Well, there’s always OSHA. Or not (as many meatpackers found out).

Big Pharma is already beating the drums. For what? For Big Pharma of course.

Vaccination not only prevents severe disease, but as this study from Long Term Care Facillities shows, it also controls transmission.

California has a “rent-relief” program to which provides more obstacles than aid, especially for immigrants.

Frontline health workers aren’t just those who work in the Covid wards. Naomi tells the story of Karin Paredes, a medical assistant at UCSF.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today's Covid numbers.

Note there are some discrepancies from the CDC data used for the chart and the data supplied from SFDPH. As of April 13, DPH reports 59 percent (451,386) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 36 percent (290,080) are completely vaccinated. On April 13, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 11,299. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Though still relatively high, slightly better news on the R Number front today. Covid-19 R Estimation lowered its estimate of the San Francisco R Number to 1.12, and its California estimate to 1.09. The ensemble average estimate for San Francisco remains .8, while estimates for the state range from .8 to 1.10 for an average of .86.

Between March 13 and April 11, DPH reported 76 new cases in the Mission for a rate of 12.4 new cases per 10,000 residents. As new cases have stabilized at a low number, the Marina is becoming the City’s newest hotspot with 71 new cases or 28 new cases per 10,000 residents. Eighteen neighborhoods had so few new cases, their rates were negligible.

For the week ending April 6, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City remained at 35 or 4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

UCSF, DPH and the Latino Task Force are collaborating to promote vaccine equity. As of April 14, Asians over 65 have received 42.3 percent of vaccine doses administered by all providers. Whites over 65 have received 35.5 percent, Latinx 7.3 percent, Blacks 4.7 percent, Multi-racials 1.2 percent, and others, less than 6 percent. For doses administered by the collaborative, Asians over 65 have received 44.3 percent, Whites 19.5 percent, Latinx 18 percent, Blacks 12 percent, Multi-racials 1.8 percent and others less than 3 percent.

Remember, last week, there was a one-day jump in hospitalizations which has since subsided. For the week ending April 10, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 5 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 9, Covid patients comprised 1.75 percent of all ICU and 1.5 percent of all Acute Care patients.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows SFGH with 5 Covid patients last week and 82 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patients and 43 percent ICU occupancy.

Between April 1 and April 10, based on 4,346 tests, the positivity rate for Latinx residents was 1.77 percent, below 2 for the first time during the pandemic. During that time, Blacks had a 1.36 percent positivity rate, Whites 1.02 percent, Asians .85 percent while Multi-racials and others were negligible.

New case numbers have been relatively low and very stable since March 1, yet the City’s contact tracers have only slightly improved their contacts. On March 1, the 14 day rolling average of cases contacted was <strong>83 percent</strong>, and <strong>79 percent</strong> of traced contacts reached. As of April 2, the 14 day rolling average was <strong>88 percent</strong> for both cases and traced contacts.