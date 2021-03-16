Two young adults were arraigned in San Francisco Superior Court on Monday for sending eggs splattering onto the home of none other than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Mission Local has learned.

The motives of the alleged eggers in the mid-February prank — Francisco and Alyssa Gaskin, both purportedly in their 20s — were not immediately clear. Also unclear is whether the duo even knew that the Pacific Heights brownstone on which they unleashed the gooey barrage was Pelosi’s.

Regardless, the egging marks the second time this year Pelosi’s house was defaced. In early January, vandals spray-painted Pelosi’s garage with the messages “Cancel Rent!,” “$2K” and “we want everything” — an apparent effort to call out lawmakers for failing to expediently deliver $2,000 stimulus payments. The vandals also left pools of fake blood and what appeared to be a pig’s head in the driveway.

(Congress last Wednesday approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which includes $1,400 payments to most Americans.)

Yet the Gaskins’ Feb. 16 attempts appeared to lack the overt political messaging and dramatic flare. Nevertheless, as a condition of their release, the judge barred the duo from carrying eggs anywhere except out of the grocery store.

Although the misdemeanor charge of defacement can carry a max of one year in jail, sources said the Gaskins are likely eligible for diversion.

A message left with Pelosi’s office was not immediately returned.