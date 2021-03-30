One person is dead and another is in “unknown medical condition” following a shooting at 24th and Mission streets just after 9 p.m. Monday, police say.

At around 9:05 p.m. police responded to a shooting at the intersection, according to Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco Police Department spokesman. When officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They rendered aid and called medics. One victim was transported to the hospital, while the other was declared dead at the scene.

“We are currently conducting a homicide investigation and processing an active crime scene,” Rueca said. “We do not have any suspect information to release at this time.”

At around 11 a.m. the scene was quiet, with the 24th and Mission intersection blocked off. Around 10 officers inspected the crime scene and took photos. Several evidence markers were placed on southwestern BART entrance. A Medical Examiner truck was parked in front of McDonald’s.

“It’s unfortunately pretty common these days,” said an officer at the scene.

According to a recent SFPD report, this marks the city’s eighth homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.