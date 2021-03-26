Now that San Francisco has entered the state’s orange tier for reopening, your indoor options for this weekend have increased. Indoor restaurants, gyms and places of worship can now operate with expanded indoor capacity. Additionally, some previously-shuttered businesses — including outdoor breweries and bars — will reopen with 25 percent capacity. And, bars no longer need to sell food to qualify.

In addition to those options, Dance Mission Theater will offer outdoor performances this weekend celebrating Women’s History Month. A local artist-in-residence is also launching a radio station, and two local businesses are hiring.

And for those interested in cars or Selena, the San Francisco LowRider Council is hosting a Selena Tribute Cruise at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The group plans to cruise up and down the Mission with DJ Bobby A playing on 24th and 25th Street. The Council is urging attendees to wear a mask and social distance. Burnouts are prohibited.

Women’s History Month performances

Dance Mission Theater’s first event this weekend “Mujer, Trabajo, Salud,” is a dance film installation that will celebrate domestic workers.

It will be projected from the windows of Dance Mission Theater and can be watched from the 24th Street BART Plaza on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The event will be in Spanish with some English language translation.

The installation is produced in collaboration with La Colectiva de Mujeres and the California Domestic Workers Association.

The theater is also hosting “Unapologetically Empoderadas,” or empowered with performances from Dance Brigade, Loco Bloco, Trupeople, Rising Rhythm, Parangal, Omulu Capoeira, and more.

The Sunday in-person event will be hosted outdoors in collaboration with Loco Bloco, Poder and EOMVMNT at 3 p.m. at Hummingbird Farm, 1645 Geneva St.

Masks and social distancing will be required. It will also be live-streamed on Dance Mission Theater’s Facebook page.

Cesar Chavez’ Birthday

Mission Food Hub will celebrate farm labor leader Cesar Chavez’ birthday next Wednesday with a food drive for farmworkers at 701 Alabama St. The food drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At noon, community organizer Eva Royal will hold an opening prayer and a blessing by Aztec dancers followed by a performance from singer/guitarist Francisco Herrera and Francisco Duran, words by Richard Ibarra with a outdoor lunch. The event is free and open to the public.

The food drive will continue until April 10. Food donations can be dropped off at the Mission Food Hub when it is in operation, on Mondays starting at 1 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday at starting at 10 a.m. Monetary contributions will also be accepted.

Radio Coyote

Raven Chacon, The Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts’ Capp Street Artist-in-Residence, is launching Radio Coyote, a 24/7 online and FM radio station. Radio Coyote will run from April 1 to June 30. Programming will include music, archival lectures and recordings, interviews, and improvisational content.

In addition to work by Chacon, who is a Diné composer, performer, and installation artist, several guest collaborators will also host segments.

You can tune in at http://www.radiocoyote.org/ and on 88.1 FM in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Jobs

Mission Neighborhood Centers, which runs wrap-around programs for all ages year-round, is hiring for multiple positions, including a site supervisor, behavioral interventionist and associate teacher.

You can find more information about the openings, details about the roles and compensations at https://mncsf.bamboohr.com/jobs/.

RareField Design/Build also has multiple open job positions. They’re looking for a landscape/construction foreman, skilled carpenters, skilled landscapers and a fine gardener with lead potential. According to the job posting, RareField has “a booked calendar of full time work, we pay well, have an excellent benefit package, a great company culture, and do some really exciting work.”

You can find more information about the jobs at https://rarefieldsf.com/careers/.