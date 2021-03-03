Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
What we do know for now is that there has not been a substantial change in the R Number (still hovering around .7 for City and State) and the average daily new case number is down to 54, or 6.2 new cases per 100,000 residents. And vaccination numbers are updated from yesterday’s tracker.
So how do the vaccines work in the “real world?” Very good so far.
And while Pfizer wins plaudits for its vaccine development, it deserves much less for its abusive, bullying business practices like demanding indemnity from Latin American countries for negligence, fraud or malice.
Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show SFGH with 10 Covid patients and 83 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC also has 10 Covid patients and 41 percent ICU occupancy.
The 2.3 percent positivity rate is the lowest the state has seen since the pandemic began.
Although the daily death number is misleading given the delays in the way DPH reports deaths, there has been a drop in the daily average of over 90 percent since the beginning of January. Some, but not all, of this decrease can be due to vaccinations.