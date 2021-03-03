Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

What we do know for now is that there has not been a substantial change in the R Number (still hovering around .7 for City and State) and the average daily new case number is down to 54, or 6.2 new cases per 100,000 residents. And vaccination numbers are updated from yesterday’s tracker.

So how do the vaccines work in the “real world?” Very good so far.

And while Pfizer wins plaudits for its vaccine development, it deserves much less for its abusive, bullying business practices like demanding indemnity from Latin American countries for negligence, fraud or malice.

There’s been a notable dip in vaccinations over the past few days with Sutter saying it’s out of supplies. As of March 6, 25 percent (191,135) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while over 12 percent (90,725) had received two. On March 6, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 6379. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

According to R Number modelers, the virus is laying low . Covid-19 R Estimation and the ensemble continue to estimate the San Francico R Number and the California R Number around .7. Camus recognized when the virus relaxes, it doesn’t disappear, but waits for a good time to come back.

For the week ending February 26, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 54, or 6.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Nice to see hospitalization numbers tanking, but there are still more than twice as many Covid patients in SF hospitals today than there were in October. Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 2 Acute Care transfers. For the week ending March 4, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell a whopping 39 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On March 4, Covid patients occupied 5 percent of ICU beds and 3 percent of Acute Care beds. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show SFGH with 10 Covid patients and 83 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC also has 10 Covid patients and 41 percent ICU occupancy.

The 2.3 percent positivity rate is the lowest the state has seen since the pandemic began.

Although the daily death number is misleading given the delays in the way DPH reports deaths, there has been a drop in the daily average of over 90 percent since the beginning of January. Some, but not all, of this decrease can be due to vaccinations.