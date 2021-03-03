Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid cases may have stopped falling, but the trees on 24th Street have begun come down.

The vaccines so far appear to be doing their job. But vaccines alone probably won’t eliminate the virus in the short term, which is why the Biden Regime is prioritizing a mass rapid testing strategy, something well beyond the imagination and competence of the former regime.

And speaking of the former regime, their resident blonde bombshell has scored a job with a firm aiming to profit by safety concerns in schools. What doctor would prescribe opening the windows with potentially billions to pocket?

Dating was the big worry a year ago. But, as Julian writes, love finds a way.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The problems with the California Immunization Registry have yet to be resolved, meaning these numbers may be underreported. As of March 24, 41 percent (313,433) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while 21 percent (159,331) had received two. On March 23, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 8,782.9 . The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

As you can see on the chart, estimates for the San Francisco R number are approaching .9, territory it hasn’t been in since January 15. Will we see cases rising soon? Covid-19 R Estimation has raised its estimate to .87 while the ensemble average estimate remains at .79. Estimates for the California R Number continue to hover around .8.

Despite falling numbers, the Mission remains Covid’s favorite SF neighborhood. Between February 21 and March 22, DPH added 123 new cases to the Mission or 20.6 new cases per 10,000 residents. Only two other neighborhoods (Tenderloin and Bayview Hunters Point) had more than 70 while 16 neigbhborhoods had less than 20 new cases.

For the week ending March 17, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City remained on the current plateau at 31 or 3.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Throughout the pandemic, health officials and various experts have warned about parties family get togethers. Some, like SFDPH, have emphasized racial and ethnic “disparities,” while minimizing, or completely ignoring, the substantial role of workplace spread. Marc Norton at 48 Hills takes a deep dive into the recent data provided by California’s DPH and it’s not a pretty picture. Many thanks Marc!!

The rising SF R Number indicates a likely rise in case numbers coming soon. With the vaccinations, how will hospitals be affected? Today’s figures include 0 ICU or Acute Care transfers. For the week ending March 23, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 15 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On March 23, DPH says 88 ICU beds and 367 Acute Care beds available. In case of a surge, DPH says 298 ICU beds and 233 Acute Care beds are available.

From the latest numbers supplied by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, 62 percent of the City’s Covid patients are at UCSF, Kaiser and SFGH .

As of March 22, Latinx residents have a 2.16 percent positivity rate while Blacks have 1.09 percent, Multi-racials .86 percent, Whites and Asians .75 percent positivity. The positivity rate for Native Americans, Native Hawaiins and Pacific Islanders is negligible.

As we know, older residents are more likely to become hospitalized with severe illness which vaccination should reduce significantly. We’ll see. As of March 24, 80 percent of the SF population over 65 have received at least one shot, while 57 percent are completely vaccinated.

Death counts only make sense over time. For the past few days SFDPH has reported 451 deaths which it now says that number was surpassed on on March 6. The Washington Post and New York Times report the current number at 462. Though deaths have begun to rise in some states, in California and San Francisco, they are still falling. According to the Times, deaths are undercounted in many jurisdictions because of “limited testing availablity.”