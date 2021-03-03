Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
In case you were wondering, San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, from whom we take most of our numbers has apparently decided not to publish on Sundays (“apparently” because they never bothered to notify the public). ML will resume Covid Tracker on Sundays if DPH does.
New case numbers, hospitalizations and positivity rates remain relatively flat in the San Francisco although a new jump in the estimated rate of transmission (R Number) may be a cause for concern. In other areas of the country, case numbers, and variant anxiety, are on the rise.
Stop the Presses! Shocking news! California Department of Public Health has published outbreak data gathered under AB 685, requiring employers to report “outbreaks.” The health care industry leads the pack with three of the six most affected workplaces.
The current U.S. health care industry heavily relies on insurance companies. So that’s why local restaurant operator and wino Gavin Newsom turned the state’s vaccination program over to Blue Shield on a no-bid contract. Or were there other, more pressing, considerations.
Turning public money over to private profit is an old joke in “liberal” San Francisco, a city, as Joe writes, that transends self-parody.
Meet Sarah Koh, yoga instructor turned parklet painter.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Most recent data show Native Hawaiins and Pacific Islanders most affected by the virus with 1481 positive tests per 10,000 residents. As of March 19, Latinx residents have a rate of 1079 cases per 10,000 residents, Native Americans 712, Blacks 459, Whites 214, Asians 212, Multi-racials 169 while the Citywide rate is 400 cases per 10,000 residents.
According to the most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, last week SFGH had 5 Covid patients and 73 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission CPMC had 6 Covid patients and 76 percent ICU occupancy.
Between January 16 and March 19, Mission residents took 25,826 tests and with 671 positives for a positivity rate of 2.60 percent.
San Francisco currently has a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.3 percent. Taking “true infections” (estimated infections not reported), the infection fatality rate (IFR) would be approximately .43 percent.