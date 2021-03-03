Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump. Happy Vernal Equinox.

Post-vaccination infections? Shit happens.

Juan Carlos takes a look at how the pandemic hit high school students and local businesses behind in rent.

It may awhile, but the long arm of the law gets their man. Maybe.

It’s the first day of spring. Is the Mission beginning to bloom again?

San Francisco in general, and the Mission in particular, have long been known for the proliferation of drinking establishments. Alexandra takes a look behind today’s signage.

Meet Kiwamu “Q” Katayama. No, not that Q. This is a real guy who enjoys a good struggle. Welcome to SF.

Because the graph uses a different source, it’s numbers are slightly different than the numbers supplied by DPH. The general trends and relationships are in sync. According to DPH, the California Immunization Registry data system continues to undercount vaccinations. As of March 19, 37 percent (280,325) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while 18 percent (134,405) had received two. On March 19, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day dropped again to 8,883 . The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation and the ensemble estimate San Francisco’s R Number still slightly below .7. Covid-19 R Estimation raised its California R Number to .78 while the ensemble average remained .81.

Between February 16 and March 17, DPH added 149 new cases to the Mission or 25 new cases per 10,000 residents. Over that time Tenderloin had 33.8 new cases and Sunset/Parkside had 7.9 new cases per 10,000 residents. Fifteen neighborhoods, including Castro, Glen Park and Potrero Hill, had less than 20 new cases in total. And yes, Seacliff did have one new positive test.

For the week ending March 12, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 33 or 3.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Whites have contracted 32 percent of the Covid cases for the month of March (as of March 17). Latinx residents have 25 percent of recorded cases, Asians 20.7 percent and Blacks 7.7 percent. Multi-racials, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders combine for about 5 percent of the cases so far this month.

Hospitalizations contine to plateu around 40. Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending March 18, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 3 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On March 18, Covid patients occupied 5.2 percent of ICU beds and 1.9 percent of Acute Care beds. DPH says capacity for a potential surge is at 100 percent.

According to the most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, last week SFGH had 3 Covid patients, UCSF had 21, Kaiser 11, CPMC Van Ness 6, and CPMC Mission 6.

Between March 1 and March 17, based on 8,175 tests, Latinx had a 2.21 percent positivity rate. Blacks took 4,667 tests and had a 1.14 percent positivity rate; Asians took 20,894 tests with a positivity rate of .77 percent and based on 31,686 tests, Whites had a positivity rate of .70 percent.

Unhoused residents took 528 tests in March (as of March 17) and 17 have come back positive.



DPH reports another new unhoused Covid-related death raising to total to 4, double what it had been since 2020.