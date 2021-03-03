Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
“We’re all in this together.” Or not. Recent socio-economic data (rarely reported) shows significant and persistent disparities in how the virus has attacked the population and how officials have responded. Or not.
As Mission Local has documented, from the first “shelter-in-place” order, local health officials repeatedly ignored the plight of essential (ly screwed) workers leading to preventable cases, deaths and desperation in the Latinx community. A new piece in the Mercury news shows, with data, charts and graphs, how the same dynamic was manifest throughout the Bay Area (and the state). “We actually created this differential harm for the Latinx community. Not all of it, but a lot of it,” said Solano County Health Officer Bela Matyas.
DPH may deserve the benefit of the doubt as it was unprepared for the pandemic. The same excuse for incompetence does not apply to other City Departments, where, as Joe writes, corruption looks endemic.
How does this all come down on the individual level? “You have to be drunk,” says Derek, 18. “So as not to feel the burden of time that breaks your back, and bends you to the earth, you have to be continually drunk. But drunk on what? On wine, poetry or virtue as you wish. But be drunk.”
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Between February 11 and March 12, DPH added 165 new cases to the Mission or 29 new cases per 10,000 residents. During that time, only two other neighborhoods (Tenderloin and Bayview Hunters Point) surpassed 100, while in the rest of the City, only two neighborhoods (Sunset/Parkside and West of Twin Peaks) had more than 50 new cases.
According to the most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, SFGH has 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC has 7 Covid patients and 39 percent ICU occupancy.
Between January 11 and March 9, California Covid hospitalizations have dropped over 80 percent.
Between March 1 and March 12, Latinx residents had a positivity rate of 2.16 percent. Blacks had 1.09 percent, Asians .78 percent and Whites .67 percent. Positivity rates for other races/etnicities were negligible.
Of those San Franciscans who have died from Covid-related causes, 19 percent were heterosexual, while .2 percent were Gay or Lesbian, none were Bi, other or unsure, and 80 perecent were unknown. For the record, .7 percent declined to state.
I just wrote to SF Rec and Park requesting that they open the pools.
they are not a risk. And I and so many others are at risk of mental and physical pain and from lack of exercise. And now, I and so many others, especially elders, are VACCINATED. OPEN the pools!
As an across the street resident of the mission pool and playground I can tell you that they have been d’où g very heavy work with jackhammers and concrete mixing over the last few weeks. This pool is always closed for some months and usually reopens around end of may. Likely that when the schedule the maintenance.
