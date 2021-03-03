Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

“We’re all in this together.” Or not. Recent socio-economic data (rarely reported) shows significant and persistent disparities in how the virus has attacked the population and how officials have responded. Or not.

As Mission Local has documented, from the first “shelter-in-place” order, local health officials repeatedly ignored the plight of essential (ly screwed) workers leading to preventable cases, deaths and desperation in the Latinx community. A new piece in the Mercury news shows, with data, charts and graphs, how the same dynamic was manifest throughout the Bay Area (and the state). “We actually created this differential harm for the Latinx community. Not all of it, but a lot of it,” said Solano County Health Officer Bela Matyas.

DPH may deserve the benefit of the doubt as it was unprepared for the pandemic. The same excuse for incompetence does not apply to other City Departments, where, as Joe writes, corruption looks endemic.

DPH reports that issues with the California Immunization Registry data system have still not been resolved meaning these figures are most likely on the low side . As of March 14, 31 percent (236,421) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while 14 percent (108,496) had received two. On March 14, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day rose to 6,362. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation has San Francisco’s R Number at 67. The ensemble agrees, placing the average number at .69. However the former estimates California’s R Number at .70, while the latter estimates .76.

Between February 11 and March 12, DPH added 165 new cases to the Mission or 29 new cases per 10,000 residents. During that time, only two other neighborhoods (Tenderloin and Bayview Hunters Point) surpassed 100, while in the rest of the City, only two neighborhoods (Sunset/Parkside and West of Twin Peaks) had more than 50 new cases.

Average new case numbers have plateaued in the mid-30s. For the week ending March 7, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 36 or 4.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending March 13, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 14 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On March 13, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 6 percent of ICU patients and over 2 percent of Acute Care patients. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand, although it says nothing about what kind of PPE and how that PPE is being utilized.

According to the most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, SFGH has 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC has 7 Covid patients and 39 percent ICU occupancy.

Between January 11 and March 9, California Covid hospitalizations have dropped over 80 percent.

Between March 1 and March 12, Latinx residents had a positivity rate of 2.16 percent. Blacks had 1.09 percent, Asians .78 percent and Whites .67 percent. Positivity rates for other races/etnicities were negligible.

Though relative wealth and poverty disparities drive the spread of Covid-19, SFDPH does not report (does it collect?) socio-economic data. But it does report sexual orientation data, although no one has yet to find a correlation with the virus. Heterosexuals make up 52.9 percent of the City’s cases, Gay and Lesbian 1.6 percent, Bisexual .9 percent, Other .2 percent, Unsure .1 percent and 44.3 percent unknown or declined to state.

Of those San Franciscans who have died from Covid-related causes, 19 percent were heterosexual, while .2 percent were Gay or Lesbian, none were Bi, other or unsure, and 80 perecent were unknown. For the record, .7 percent declined to state.

